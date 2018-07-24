Chandigarh: Retired PGIMER employee among two held for cheating

The accused Ram Kishan confessed to having taken money from 30 people. (Representational Image) The accused Ram Kishan confessed to having taken money from 30 people. (Representational Image)

TWO MEN were arrested by the Crime Branch on Monday for cheating people of Rs 4.25 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs at PGIMER in Rohtak, Haryana. The accused have been identified as Ram Kishan (60), a retired sweeper from PGI, Chandigarh, of Dadumajra Colony-38, and Gurtej Singh (34), an unemployed man from Milanpur village in Mohali district.

The victims were Major Singh and Rajinder Singh of Dhanas. The two had filed an FIR with Chandigarh Police on July 21 and the Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police was asked to carry out the probe.

Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar of the Crime Branch said the accused Ram Kishan and Gurtej Singh had also given fake appointment letters for the post of peon to both the victims in June. There were vacancies of 13 posts of peon at PGIMER in Rohtak.

SI Shiv Kumar said when the two victims went to PGIMER in Rohtak, the concerned officials termed their appointment letters fake and told them to file a police complaint against the people, those issued them the appointment letters.

Police sources said during initial interrogation, the accused Ram Kishan confessed to having taken money from 30 people and claimed that he had also returned it to 28 people and he was about to return the amount to Major Singh and Rajinder Singh but by then, they filed an FIR against him and his associate. Sources said Ram Kishan used to take Rs 20,000 advance from one victim in the promise of providing him a job of Rs 1 lakh.

Sources in the Crime Branch said the two accused were arrested near the shooting range. Police said some more complainants are likely to lodge complaints in the matter. Investigation into the case is on. The two accused will be produced in court on Tuesday. A case was registered at Maloya PS.

