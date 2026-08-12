Chandigarh IPS officer trapped in hotel bathroom for an hour, Radisson told to pay Rs 15,000

During his stay, while using the bathroom, the lock malfunctioned and he was trapped inside.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhAug 12, 2026 10:26 PM IST
Chandigarh IPS officer trapped in hotel bathroom for an hour, consumer panel asks Radisson to pay Rs 15,000 He alleged that the hotel was negligent in installing a malfunctioning lock and in failing to provide a directory of important numbers. (AI generated image)
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed Radisson Hotels (South Asia) Private Limited and one of its establishments in Gorakpur to pay Rs 15,000 to a retired IPS officer for causing “mental agony, harassment and litigation costs” after he was trapped inside a hotel bathroom for nearly an hour.

The order was passed by the commission on a complaint filed by Alok Kumar Roy, a retired IPS officer and resident of Sector 19-B, Chandigarh. The consumer panel partly allowed the complaint and directed the opposite parties — Radisson Blu Hotel, Gorakhpur, and Radisson Hotels (South Asia) Private Limited — to comply with the order.

Roy, through his counsels, Advocates Raman Sihag and Suresh Gaur, told the commission that he had travelled to Gorakhpur in February 2026 to attend a tilak function as an esteemed guest. He booked a room at Radisson Blu Hotel, Gorakhpur, for one night on February 8, 2026 after paying Rs 15,340.

During his stay, while using the bathroom, the lock malfunctioned and he was trapped inside. Though a phone was provided in the bathroom but neither a directory or a list of hotel numbers was placed alongside it, forcing the complainant to dial random combinations in vain, the complaint alleged.

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The complaint further mentioned that Roy, being a senior citizen suffering from chronic shoulder pain and hypertension, saw his health deteriorate due to stress, pain and anxiety while he remained trapped for “more than an hour and a half”. Eventually, he dialled “555”, which connected him to hotel staff, who rescued him.

As per the complaint, the incident also resulted in Roy reaching the function more than three hours late, causing him “embarrassment, inconvenience and loss of dignity and social standing”. He alleged that the hotel was negligent in installing a malfunctioning lock and in failing to provide a directory of important numbers.

The complaint also alleged that Radisson Hotels (South Asia) Private Limited, being in control of the hotel and owning the “Radisson Blu” brand, was responsible for the safety and quality of services. Roy further claimed that he had emailed the company on February 8, 2026, and that it had admitted fault and negligence.

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Meanwhile, the hotel and the company, despite being properly served, did not appear before the commission and proceeded against ex parte on May 18. Consequently, there were no submissions or written arguments from the respondent hotel/company.

The consumer commission, after examining the documentary evidence, observed that the opposite parties — Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Hotels (South Asia) — apologised for the distressing incident and admitted the incident, but had not compensated the complainant for the mental trauma undergone by the complainant for almost one hour in the locked bathroom.

Holding that the incident amounted to a “deficiency in service”, the commission held that the opposite parties are liable for causing the “mental agony and harassment” suffered by the IPS officer, and asked them to pay a consolidated amount of Rs 15,000 to him.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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