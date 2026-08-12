Chandigarh IPS officer trapped in hotel bathroom for an hour, Radisson told to pay Rs 15,000

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed Radisson Hotels (South Asia) Private Limited and one of its establishments in Gorakpur to pay Rs 15,000 to a retired IPS officer for causing “mental agony, harassment and litigation costs” after he was trapped inside a hotel bathroom for nearly an hour.

The order was passed by the commission on a complaint filed by Alok Kumar Roy, a retired IPS officer and resident of Sector 19-B, Chandigarh. The consumer panel partly allowed the complaint and directed the opposite parties — Radisson Blu Hotel, Gorakhpur, and Radisson Hotels (South Asia) Private Limited — to comply with the order.

Roy, through his counsels, Advocates Raman Sihag and Suresh Gaur, told the commission that he had travelled to Gorakhpur in February 2026 to attend a tilak function as an esteemed guest. He booked a room at Radisson Blu Hotel, Gorakhpur, for one night on February 8, 2026 after paying Rs 15,340.

During his stay, while using the bathroom, the lock malfunctioned and he was trapped inside. Though a phone was provided in the bathroom but neither a directory or a list of hotel numbers was placed alongside it, forcing the complainant to dial random combinations in vain, the complaint alleged.

The complaint further mentioned that Roy, being a senior citizen suffering from chronic shoulder pain and hypertension, saw his health deteriorate due to stress, pain and anxiety while he remained trapped for “more than an hour and a half”. Eventually, he dialled “555”, which connected him to hotel staff, who rescued him.

As per the complaint, the incident also resulted in Roy reaching the function more than three hours late, causing him “embarrassment, inconvenience and loss of dignity and social standing”. He alleged that the hotel was negligent in installing a malfunctioning lock and in failing to provide a directory of important numbers.

The complaint also alleged that Radisson Hotels (South Asia) Private Limited, being in control of the hotel and owning the “Radisson Blu” brand, was responsible for the safety and quality of services. Roy further claimed that he had emailed the company on February 8, 2026, and that it had admitted fault and negligence.

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Meanwhile, the hotel and the company, despite being properly served, did not appear before the commission and proceeded against ex parte on May 18. Consequently, there were no submissions or written arguments from the respondent hotel/company.

The consumer commission, after examining the documentary evidence, observed that the opposite parties — Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Hotels (South Asia) — apologised for the distressing incident and admitted the incident, but had not compensated the complainant for the mental trauma undergone by the complainant for almost one hour in the locked bathroom.

Holding that the incident amounted to a “deficiency in service”, the commission held that the opposite parties are liable for causing the “mental agony and harassment” suffered by the IPS officer, and asked them to pay a consolidated amount of Rs 15,000 to him.