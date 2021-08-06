Chandigarh: Restrictions on number of attendees, no cultural program

Large cultural programmes involving school children will be avoided this time. Senior citizens will not be invited. (File photo)

NO CULTURAL programmes will be held during the Independence Day celebrations this year. There will also be a restriction on the number of visitors for the Parade which held at Parade Ground, Sector 17.

The MHA has issued a detailed advisory to all UTs/states for observing the Independence Day functions.

“The administration has decided to honour the family members of freedom fighters at their homes instead of inviting them to Parade Ground, 17. As the MHA stated that the At Home reception at Raj Bhawan/Raj Niwas will be dependent on the decision of Governor/Administrator concerned, the final decision about the At Home function is yet to be taken,” said sources.

Police sources maintained that the number of personnel participating in the parades will be less. The MHA advisory clearly stated that the National Flag will be unfurled at 9 am, followed by playing of the national anthem, presentation of guard of honour by the police including para-military forces, Home Guards, NCC, Scouts etc are followed.

“Large cultural programmes involving school children will be avoided this time. Senior citizens will not be invited. Instructions will be issued for minimum people to attend the programmes at government offices etc. Large screens, webiner programmes will be pushed for the live coverage of Independence Day parade,” added sources.

“Facemasks, social distancing among police personnel participating in the parade will be a must,” said SP Manoj Kumar Meena.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said, “We are yet to chalk out a detailed plan according to the MHA communication. A common strategy will be made after discussing all the aspects with departments concerned. A decision will be taken in a day or two.”

The At Home function was not held last year also, due to the ongoing pandemic. There was also no march-past on the part of any contingents participating in the parade.