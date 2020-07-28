Chandigarh: Restrictions in entry and timings at Sukhna Lake on the cards

Visitor at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh, on Monday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) Visitor at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh, on Monday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

With people treating Sukhna Lake like a picnic spot in the middle of a pandemic, the administration is mulling putting a restriction on the timings for visiting the lake and even limiting entry of people.

The increase in number of Covid-19 cases seems to have no impact on the footfall at the lake, which has also been increasing consistently, leaving the administration to mull over this decision.

“The timing and entry restriction is under consideration,” said UT Adviser Manoj Parida.

Earlier, the administration was mulling levying an entry fee at the lake. Later the idea was rejected.

Various doctors have already suggested that the administration needs to restrict the entry of a large number of people at the lake to ensure distancing. People from far flung areas of Punjab and Haryana are visiting the lake, as it is more of a tourist spot for them.

“As there is no restriction, people from places like Patiala, Ambala, and other areas are coming and visiting the lake as it is a tourist spot for them,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, suggested that the lake should have a slot system at the entry, that will only allow a certain number of people to enter at one point.

The lake witnesses a huge rush especially during morning and evening hours, as people find a good place to relax at.

Dr Uttam Thakur, President of Association of Resident Doctors, said that people should avoid crowded places at the moment. “There is huge rush at the lake. Something needs to be done so that people feel discouraged to go out for relaxing. This is a pandemic and cases are increasing rapidly. We shouldn’t open anything to public that tempts them to come. In a way it is a tourist spot and it should be avoided because of the crowd,” he said.

