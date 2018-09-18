Chandigarh: ‘Resource centre for tobacco a much-needed step’

(Representational image) (Representational image)

A RESOURCE Centre for Tobacco Control (RCTC) was inaugurated to have a common platform or one-point reference system for all tobacco control information/updates/ activities and technical resource material across India.

Dr Jagdish Kaur, regional advisor, SEARO; Dr Mira B Aghi, behavioural scientist and communication expert; Anne Jones, tobacco control technical advisor from Australia; Dr Prakash C Gupta, director, Healis Sekhsaria Institute for Public Health; inaugurated the resource centre for tobacco control at the 12th Asia Pacific Conference on Tobacco or Health in Bali, Indonesia, last week. The tobacco control advocates and leaders from various organisations, including Dr Rakesh Gupta, CCE/Deputy Director Health and FW Punjab, attended the event.

Dr Sonu Goel, Additional Professor, PGIMER, Chandigarh, said that forming a resource centre was a much-needed step in the country at this stage which shall be able to facilitate speedy implementation of WHO-FCTC, MPOWER and other tobacco control interventions.

