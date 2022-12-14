scorecardresearch
Chandigarh resort to host Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding

The couple had reportedly decided to celebrate their big day in Goa but changed plans to suit Sidharth Malhotra’s family that hails from Delhi and Punjab.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding, indian expressKiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon be tying the knot at the resort set in the middle of green fields and stately forests near Mullanpur Garibdas. (File)

A luxury spa resort on the outskirts of Chandigarh is fast becoming the go-to destination for Bollywood couples. Filmfare has reported that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon be tying the knot at the resort set in the middle of green fields and stately forests near Mullanpur Garibdas, better known as New Chandigarh.

Though the couple has been quite evasive about their relationship, the magazine reported that wedding bells are in order.

Last year in November, the resort which is owned by a leading Punjab politician was in news for the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul. The couple wowed the netizens as they shared pictures of their wedding at the resort.

Rajkummar Rao wedding, chandigarh resort, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding, indian express Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul. (Photo source: Instagram/ Rajkummar Rao)

Of late, Chandigarh has seen a steady stream of Bollywood stars. The macho John Abraham spent over a month shooting for a film in the vicinity of the city.

Abraham, who was staying in a hotel in the industrial area, also made many friends at the gym where he would often tell the regulars how to build muscle.

Earlier, the entire cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh, and Tisca Chopra spent a leisurely month shooting at a farmhouse near the Mohali international airport.

Many locals in the village remember being part of the wedding shoot where they showed their Bhangra moves.

As for John Abraham, the hotel staff remembers him fondly for his unassuming and friendly manner.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:39:10 am
