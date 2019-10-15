Chandigarh residents yet to get power bills, told to pay amount by October 24

While the electricity department has not issued the bills for the previous cycle, the city residents have received a text message asking to pay the dues by October 24, which is three days before the Diwali.

“Usually the bill payments used to be over by 8th of the month of payment. This time for the billing cycle ending September 21, we have not received the bill till now and just a message has been received to pay the bill by October 24,” activist RK Garg said adding that the payments of bills and the Diwali fall in the same week.

Garg, who is the president of Second Innings Associations, said they have sought the administration to extend the last day for payments of bills to at least November 1, “when pensioners and employees get their emoluments”.

“An early decision in this regard will be appreciated as a good Diwali gesture from the administration,” Garg said.

Officials at the power department said that certain records got damaged in floods at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Ropar where the electricity bills are printed.

“ We are getting it sorted out. There is a small delay because some records got damaged in floods there,” a senior official of the department said.

The electricity department caters to 2.12 lakh consumers, out of which 1.75 lakh are in the domestic category.