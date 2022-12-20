scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Chandigarh: Residents upset over Municipal Corporation drive against illegal broadband wires

The webs of cables were removed at Sector 16, Sector 15, Sector 20, Sector 29, Sector 44, 45, 47, Dhanas, Phase-1, Industrial Area, Daira village. Hundreds of broadband connections, boxes were removed in Daria in the last two days (Sunday and Monday).

The Municipal Corporation (MC) drive against the overhead broadband cables installed illegally and without permission throughout Chandigarh has been causing inconvenience to thousands of people despite the claim of telecommunication representatives that restoration work has started.

Raghu Ram Sharma, a resident of Sector 45, says, “The internet connection is down in our entire locality. The MC employees came and without telling us, they started removing cable webs and broadband boxes dangling from electricity poles near our houses. It’s been three days since the connection has been removed, but the connectivity is yet to resume. We complained to the telecommunication companies concerned but to no avail.”

A Sector 29 resident says, “Local bodies are not allowing Airtel, Fastway technicians to restore broadband connections. When I spoke to higher officials at Airtel, they said someone from local authorities at the sector is not letting their engineers restore the connections. The entire sector residents are annoyed at not having internet service in the area. Students too are sailing in the same boat. The sector residents are asking the media to help.”
Vishal Thakur, a resident of Daria village, says, “The overhanging webs of broadband wires are posing a risk to the local people.”

Opinder Ahuja, an official with Airtel Broadband Service, said, “Our legal team is taking up the matter with the Municipal Corporation. We will start the work of underground wires shortly.”

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 07:43:21 am
