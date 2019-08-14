Chandigarh residents to get vehicles registered at dealers’ end

The project for the registration of new vehicles (non-transport) at dealers’ end was inaugurated by the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore at UT State Guest House on Tuesday. The project allows the city residents to register their vehicles and get a regular number after depositing road tax and the required documents at the dealer point.

Advertising

On the occasion of the launch of the project, Chandigarh’s RLA incharge, Virat, gave a presentation on the changes made in the registration process and its advantages. He said, the file for the registration of the vehicle (non-transport) will be prepared by the dealer, who will submit it to the RLA office. “There will not be any physical inspection by the RLA office and the consumer will not have to go to Sector 42 for passing of vehicle (non-transport) through the motor vehicle inspector. Now the passing will be done by the vehicle dealer,” Virat said.

The facility of taking online appointments for submission of files was also introduced under the project, in view of aiding the individuals in avoiding long queues. Furthermore. in case of incomplete documentation or any other objection, the dealer will have to ensure the completion of documentation.

Whereas, for fancy number, the residents will be able to participate in the auction of fancy number and book the choice number online, even before the purchase of the vehicle (non-transport). Chandigarh will be using the NTRP (non-tax receipt portal) gateway for making payments directly to the consolidated fund of India.