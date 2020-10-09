Chandigarh residents can now submit building plans for approval online

The administration said that this system is helpful as it will eliminate any human intervention and there would be auto calculation of fee for the building plan.

UT residents now need not stand in long queues outside government office buildings to seek building plan approvals. An online building plan approval system was launched on Thursday by Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

Under this, the building plan application will be submitted along with required documents online, to be scrutinised to check if they adhere to the Chandigarh Building Rules, online itself.

Citizens will get SMSes and email notifications related to their application status.

The administration said that this system is helpful as it will eliminate any human intervention and there would be auto calculation of fee for the building plan. The fee can also be deposited by online.

“There would be timely approval of the building plan drawing and the entire process is transparent with well-defined roles of each department/employee,” the administration said.

A 24/7 help desk (0172-2787200) has been set up as well.

“Registration form will be provided to the architects on MCC and CSCL web portal (http://mcchandigarh.gov.in & https://www.chandigarhsmartcity.in). Registration forms will be approved by the department of urban planning (architecture wing). Username and password will be shared with architects through email,” a statement issued by the administration said.

Commissioner K K Yadav said with reference to the project ‘Implementation of E Governance Services in Chandigarh’ that there are 29 municipal services out of which 15 are citizen-centric and 14 are related to MCC.

Important citizen-related services include online building plan approval system (OBPAS), online grievance complaint services, water supply and sewerage connections, booking of banquet hall/community centers, property tax etc.

He stated that main internal services include financial management, works management, Apni Mandi and day market branch etc.

He said that the main objectives of this project are to facilitate the citizens by providing online delivery of services, to minimize manual intervention, faster application submission, tracking, monitoring, 24×7 access to online citizen services, timely resolution of issues, increased transparency.

Yadav specified that the implementing agency PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Private Limited started work on this project on October 16, 2019, and till date, seven services have already gone live including Online Grievance Complaint Services, Financial Management System, Sports and Cultural Branch, Public Relation, Agenda, Legal Case Management& Apni Mandi and Day Market. One of the major services is Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS), which was launched Thursday.

He further said that the Government of India has embarked upon an ambitious journey to implement the OBPAS to enable citizen services in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across India. “This has been identified as one of the key reforms’ agenda under the government missions like AMRUT with focus on improving the ‘Ease of doing Business’. Chandigarh Smart City Limited, as part of Smart City Mission, endeavors to improve the ease of doing business and enhance citizen services by OBPAS,” Yadav said.

