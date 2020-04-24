Chandigarh: Residents seal Sector 27-C and D as it touches affected pocket of Sector 30

Councillor Davinder Babla along with residents of Sector 27 C and D, Chandigarh, checks visitors to their area on Thursday. Councillor Davinder Babla along with residents of Sector 27 C and D, Chandigarh, checks visitors to their area on Thursday.

RESIDENTS ON Thursday sealed Sector 27-C and D as its borders adjoin the affected pocket of Sector 30 that was sealed by the administration on Wednesday. It was said that there are talks to replicate similar model in Sector 28.

Volunteers, mostly youngsters, have sealed the area and will be checking each and every person with temperature guns.

The sealing was done in the presence of MC Commissioner K K Yadav , Chandigarh SSP Nilambri Jagdale, SDM East Sudhanshu Gautam, DPS East Dilsher Singh and Sector 26 SHO Narinder Patial.

“I have been engaging with residents of Sector 27 for the past few days and took their opinion as to how we can seal our sector and many residents and volunteers have been very forthcoming in supporting this initiative,” local councillor Devinder Babla said.

The volunteers will keep a check on all outsiders, vendors, delivery boys with proper infrared thermometer screening, masks and gloves during the curfew relaxation hours. The remaining time the volunteers will support local beat police when curfew is in force.

Area Councillor Davinder Babla alongwith resident of Sector 27 C and D checking the every visitors after Resident sealing the sector to prevent spread novel Coronavirus in the City.

“If we are able to implement this model with success, we can look at replicating the same model in Sector 28,” the councillor said.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav who was on the spot ensured that the volunteers were wearing masks and sanitizers were being used .

Administration war room meeting

The Administrator directed the heads of all the medical institutions to focus on critical non-Covid cases too in addition to the special care being given to COVID cases. He mentioned that the stories of all patients cured of COVID should be publicised and the society should celebrate their recovery.

He expressed his happiness that all the 54 doctors and health workers, who were treating the baby patient from Phagwara have been tested negative and found them free from any infection. He, however, advised the doctors to be careful in segregating COVID and non-COVID cases during treatment.

The Administrator also appealed to the Muslims to observe and celebrate Ramadan indoors and conduct prayers while maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, as many as 32 mediapersons were screened at the Press Club. Fumigation was done in sectors 39, 3, 4, 6 and 19.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav stated that all the vendors of vegetables/fruits, newspapers, bread and milk have been medically screened and provided with necessary protection gears.

He also stated that the baby patient, who lost her life in PGIMER, has been properly cremated at the electric crematorium in Sector 25.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that the Central government is monitoring the Covid management arrangements in the city and no further relaxation could be given under the present curfew. He mentioned that he had heard the grievances of the industrialists through a video conference organised at the UT Secretariat. Many of the demands made related to the Central government and as such these will be forwarded with favourable recommendations.

The Administrator appealed to the residents to strictly follow the social distancing norms and to come out of their houses only if necessary for purchase of essential items from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm, which is the new relaxation time from Friday onwards.

