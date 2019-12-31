Chandigarh: Residents reject Tribune flyover, BJP councillors favour it on ‘public demand’

The agenda item was brought in a hurry as table agenda in the evening when the Congress had already boycotted the meeting. Only BJP councillors were left in the meeting. The agenda item was brought in a hurry as table agenda in the evening when the Congress had already boycotted the meeting. Only BJP councillors were left in the meeting.

After an outpouring of opposition from residents, architects and people from all walks of life in the public hearing held last week, BJP councillors went ahead to garner some support to build the Tribune flyover when they brought a table agenda item in the General House on Monday.

Interestingly, there was no proper justification as to why the flyover be constructed and the agenda was passed within a few minutes saying that ‘they need a flyover’.

In the public hearing held last week, the majority of the residents had voiced their anger saying that they do not need the flyover. Despite the fact that the public hearing has already been held where everyone was invited to register their objections or suggestions, it is beyond comprehension as to why the unscheduled agenda item was brought to the General House.

The agenda item was brought in a hurry as table agenda in the evening when the Congress had already boycotted the meeting. Only BJP councillors were left in the meeting.

The project of Tribune flyover is the pet project of BJP MP Kirron Kher. There was no justification why the flyover be constructed. Only the agenda specified that because people have to face a lot of problems while coming from Zirakpur or Hallomajra and have to witness traffic jams that it was brought for discussion.

When asked about the locus standi of the House when a public hearing has already been held, Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav said, “As many as 13 councillors wanted that it should be brought for discussion and they too wanted to convey their sentiments. So the table agenda was brought in the House.”

BJP councillor Arun Sood just stood up and said that they want a flyover. No other discussion was held.

Public opposition to the flyover has been rising but the BJP has been pushing to build the same saying that it is a public demand.

Earlier in the day, in the sub-committee meeting of the Advisory Council held to discuss the names of colonies, again Tribune flyover agenda was brought to garner support.

The majority of the members on the committee said that they want a flyover. Most of them hold allegiance to the BJP.

Kher had got the flyover project approved from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The approval for the Rs 184-crore project was given despite strong objections from the heritage committee and department of urban planning. Now objections from residents have also come in.

Renaming colonies

The sub-committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council recommended approval for renaming the colonies. While Manimajra has been recommended to be renamed as Sector 13, Dhanas and Milk colony will be renamed as Sector 14 west.

