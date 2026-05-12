Chandigarh residents oppose plan to merge senior home with mental care facility

The residents of Chandigarh have presented to UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria their concerns regarding the new plan to accommodate a Senior Citizens’ Home in the same facility as Group Home, Sector 31, meant for individuals suffering from mental illnesses who lack family support.
Kanchan Malhotra is a 75-year-old resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 27 A, whose daughter (52) suffers from mental illness. Malhotra said the sudden announcement to accommodate both the facilities together is concerning.
Moreover, she said, the UT Social Welfare Department took the decision without any discussion or consultation with the UTTHAAN Group Home Society’s governing body and executive committee.
“Families like ours are struggling with the hope that our children will live with dignity, safety and security — their rightful entitlement under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. Such an undemocratic and insensitive approach towards persons with disabilities is deeply disturbing,” the mother said in the representation to the UT administrator.
She also said, “From the very beginning, the nodal officer of the Social Welfare Department has kept the terms and conditions for admission to the Group Home extremely rigid — whether it is the exorbitant security deposit, untrained professional staff, lack of vocational and occupational activities or other shortcomings in the facility. Instead of addressing the problems faced by families… nodal officer (the UT Social Welfare Department) is trying to cover up this failure by diverting the Group Home to the Senior Citizens’ Home.”
Another resident of Haryana’s Kalka, Swarleen Kaur, said, “The first admission notice invites applications for admission to a Senior Citizens’ Home in Sector 31. This is the same building that was originally constructed as a group home for persons with mental and intellectual disabilities after a sustained effort of over six years by caregivers. The new plan to accommodate senior citizens in a portion of this facility risks taking away a vital and much-needed inclusive space for persons with mental and intellectual disabilities in the Tricity. This was supposed to be the only facility for this vulnerable section of society and hence the diversion is not logical, especially when many government and private senior citizens’ homes already operate in the region.”
“I am also not sure how the administration is planning to equip the group home for two groups with very different needs… the Administration should have focused more on creating awareness. Unfortunately, not only were the caregivers not given insufficient time, but those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) have also been made ineligible for this group home.”
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Swarleen urged the Administrator to intervene and prevent the diversion of this facility from its original purpose.
“The group home in Chandigarh has been a model for other states, and at a time when mental health requires greater attention and sensitivity, such decisions risk reversing the progress made.”
The members said this change of Group Home building was never discussed in the UTTHAAN Society meeting. And that there has been no meeting of the UTTHAAN Society since November, 2025.
Individuals also said there are several families in Chandigarh Tricity who are looking forward to applying for Group Home admission in the upcoming months.
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Radhika Singh, Director Social Welfare, told The Indian Express said, “In fact we haven’t received as many applications for group homes as we were expecting… So why should we let such a facility go to waste. Moreover right now it’s a cold environment. With senior citizens around and integrated activities there will be a more familial environment for both the groups. Though I am new to this department, this is what I have learnt prima facie.”
The UT Administration is already running two homes for senior citizens in Chandigarh. There is also a specific land parcel allotted in Sector 34 for another senior citizens’ home. A few years ago, there was a discussion regarding a possible senior citizens home in the Indira Holiday Home campus in Sector 24 as well.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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