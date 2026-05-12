Chandigarh residents oppose plan to merge senior home with mental care facility

Moreover, she said, the UT Social Welfare Department took the decision without any discussion or consultation with the UTTHAAN Group Home Society’s governing body and executive committee.

The residents of Chandigarh have presented to UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria their concerns regarding the new plan to accommodate a Senior Citizens’ Home in the same facility as Group Home, Sector 31, meant for individuals suffering from mental illnesses who lack family support.

Kanchan Malhotra is a 75-year-old resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 27 A, whose daughter (52) suffers from mental illness. Malhotra said the sudden announcement to accommodate both the facilities together is concerning.

Moreover, she said, the UT Social Welfare Department took the decision without any discussion or consultation with the UTTHAAN Group Home Society’s governing body and executive committee.

“Families like ours are struggling with the hope that our children will live with dignity, safety and security — their rightful entitlement under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. Such an undemocratic and insensitive approach towards persons with disabilities is deeply disturbing,” the mother said in the representation to the UT administrator.