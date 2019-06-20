Chandigarh: Residents go all out against drugs, make morning appeal, hold candlelight march

Let’s not do drugs.

This was a fervent appeal a group of Sector 38-A residents made to people as they went from door to door with a portable speaker in their hands on Wednesday morning.

The residents started the campaign around 5.30 am. They even visited the houses of suspects involved in drug supply at EWS Colony-38.

They also caught hold of nine people, including a contractual driver with the income tax department, and handed them over to the police. While three were arrested under preventive sections, other six were released after verifying their antecedents.

The police recovered empty injections along with syringes, spoons, cigarette papers from the possession of some of the rounded-up persons.

A white car, on which Ministry of Finance, Government of India, was written, was seized. The car was being driven by contractual driver Varinder Singh, who was attached with an officer of the income tax department.

The SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, too rushed to the spot and assured the people that strict action would be taken against the suppliers and consumers of drugs.

The residents also apprehended two women, including one who confessed before the video camera that she came there to receive drugs. Another man confessed that he came there to receive ganja from a woman.

In the evening, the residents held a candlelight march in an attempt to attract the attention of the administration to the problem of drugs in their locality.

Gaurav Kumar, a local leader, said, “It is our initiative. We decided to go to every house. We went even to those who are suspected to be involved in the drug trade in our locality. We received their response. These people were ready to support our campaign. After all, it is for the future of our children. We are also taking the assistance of local police. We handed over some of the suspects to the local police this morning. There is also a problem of dysfunctional street lights in our area, which makes our locality a safe haven for unsocial elements. The video recordings of some of the people who were caught were also given to local police.”

A police officer said, “Three of the persons, including Varinder Singh, a contractual driver with the income tax department, failed to give a satisfactory reply about his presence near EWS Colony in Sector 38-A. We suspect he came here to collect drugs but we did not recover anything suspicious from his possession. He along with two others was arrested under Section 107/151 of the CrPC. His white car was impounded.”

Two days ago, the residents of Sector 38-A started a drive to make their locality drug-free. On Monday, they expressed their concerns to the area police.