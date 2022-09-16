Chandigarh: 2,875 residential units having one kanal area each yet to install rooftop solar panels

At least 2,875 residential units out of a total of 6,000 having one kanal area each are yet to install rooftop solar panels in Chandigarh. The installed rooftop solar panels at 3,125 properties has been generating 24.356MWp solar energy.

The Crest, monitoring agency for solar energy in Chandigarh, recommend changes in the building bylaws making it mandatory for 10 marla (250 sq yard) area houses to install rooftop solar panels. The recommendation was sent to the UT Estate Office.

Sources said that the recommendation was made many months ago.

Meanwhile, rooftop solar panels installed in at least 798 government buildings have generated 26.706MWp. In Chandigarh, installation of the solar panels on the rooftop in the properties, including residential, spread in one kanal is mandatory as per the building bylaws.

A source said, “The UT estate office was written about to take action against the owner of private properties where solar panels were not installed. The estate office is yet to take any decision. The estate office has issued notices against certain private institutes, including schools and hospitals, instructing them to install solar panel, or face action.”

The total cumulative capacity installed in Chandigarh is 51.062MWp at a total of 4,234 sites: 3,436 private and 798 government sites.

During the financial year 2021-22, the total solar power generation in Chandigarh was recorded at 51.6MU (million unit). The total power generation to date was recorded at 206.64MU (million unit).

Debendra Dalai, CEO, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (Crest), says, “Efforts are being made to convince the rest of the owners of properties to install rooftop solar panels in their houses. The Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model can be implemented in Chandigarh.”

Meanwhile, Chandigarh was ranked top among all the UTs in solar power installation in a national level programme held at Cochin in Kerala on August 28. The function was organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS), formed by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.