Ban on conversion of residential units to apartments in Chandigarh: Five major excerpts from SC judgment

The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment on Tuesday, banned the conversion or bifurcation of a single residential unit into apartments in Chandigarh. The case was heard by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna that passed the judgement in the matter. The order is applicable to Phase I, that is sectors 1 to 30, which is considered as the heritage zone.

Stating it is high time that the “Legislature, the Executive and the Policy Makers at the Centre as well as at the State levels take note of the damage to the environment on account of haphazard developments and take a call to take necessary measures to ensure that the development does not damage the environment”, the bench not just stated that any MoU will be null and void but also froze the Floor area ratio.

The five major excerpts from the Supreme court judgment are:

No sanction of any plan which appears to be a modus operandi to convert a single dwelling into three different departments: The Supreme court observed and ordered that Chandigarh Administration shall not sanction any plan of a building which ex- facie appears to be a modus operandi to convert a single dwelling unit into three different apartments occupied by three strangers. The petitioners had informed the court how sales were taking place share wise, indirectly.

No MoU: No Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) or agreement or settlement amongst co-owners of a residential unit shall be registered nor shall it be enforceable in law for the purpose of bifurcation or division of a single residential unit into floor-wise apartments. With this, the MoUs under process, if any signed between buyer and the seller stand null and void.

Freezing of FAR: The Court further directed Central Government and Chandigarh Administration to freeze Floor Area Ratio(FAR) and shall not increase it any further.

Number of floors restricted: That the number of floors in Phase-I shall be restricted to three with a uniform maximum height as deemed appropriate by the Heritage Committee keeping in view the requirement to maintain the heritage status of Phase-I.

Heritage committee to be consulted: Chandigarh Administration shall not resort to formulate rules or by-laws without prior consultation of heritage committee- It was also said that the Chandigarh Administration shall not resort to formulate rules or by-laws without prior consultation of the Heritage Committee and prior approval of the Central Government.

The court in its order also specified,“It is necessary that a proper balance is struck between sustainable development and environmental protection. We therefore appeal to the Legislature, the Executive and the Policy Makers at the Centre as well as at the State levels to make necessary provisions for carrying out Environmental Impact Assessment studies before permitting urban development.”