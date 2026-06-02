Chandigarh puts 10 prime residential plots for auction; reserve prices up to Rs 16.58 crore

The most 'affordable' plots are two 100-square-yard plots in Sector 44-B, each with a reserve price of Rs 3.30 crore, said Nishant Yadav, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 11:14 AM IST
Chandigarh Estate OfficeThe Chandigarh Estate Office has specified that an additional 5% charge will be levied on corner and park-facing plots. (Express/File pic)
Make us preferred source on Google

A residential plot in Chandigarh could cost as much as Rs 16.58 crore at the upcoming Estate Office auction, where 10 freehold sites spread across prime sectors of the city will be up for bidding.

The Chandigarh Administration’s Estate Office will put 10 freehold residential plots under the hammer later this month across prime sectors of the city, with reserve prices ranging from Rs 3.30 crore to Rs 16.58 crore.

The plots, spread across Sectors 15-B, 20, 21, 23, 27-D, 30-A, 37-A, 44, and 44-B, vary in size from 100 square yards to over 500 square yards, said Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, on Monday.

The e-auction notice will be published on Tuesday. Submission of documents and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) will remain open till June 23, while the auction is scheduled to take place from June 27 to June 29.

Among the properties on offer are a 249.375-square-yard site in Sector 15-B with a reserve price of Rs 8.23 crore, two 198.33-square-yard plots in Sectors 20 and 23 priced at Rs 6.54 crore each, and a 256.666-square-yard plot in Sector 27-D with a reserve price of Rs 8.47 crore. A 338-square-yard plot in Sector 37-A has been listed at Rs 11.16 crore.

The highest-valued sites include a 502.316-square-yard plot in Sector 44 with a reserve price of Rs 16.58 crore and two 500.5-square-yard plots in Sectors 21 and 30-A, each carrying a reserve price of Rs 16.52 crore. The most ‘affordable’ plots are two 100-square-yard plots in Sector 44-B, each with a reserve price of Rs 3.30 crore.

“The Estate Office has specified that an additional 5 per cent charge will be levied on corner and park-facing plots. The Sector 37-A site being auctioned is a park-facing property and will attract the additional charge,” Yadav said.

Story continues below this ad

As per the auction conditions, bidders must possess a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), register on the e-auction portal, and submit the prescribed earnest money deposit along with the mandatory documents, including PAN details and proof of payment. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

A pre-bid seminar for prospective bidders will be organised on June 6 and 7 at the Estate Office in Sector 17.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments