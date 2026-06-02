Chandigarh puts 10 prime residential plots for auction; reserve prices up to Rs 16.58 crore

The Chandigarh Estate Office has specified that an additional 5% charge will be levied on corner and park-facing plots. (Express/File pic)

A residential plot in Chandigarh could cost as much as Rs 16.58 crore at the upcoming Estate Office auction, where 10 freehold sites spread across prime sectors of the city will be up for bidding.

The Chandigarh Administration’s Estate Office will put 10 freehold residential plots under the hammer later this month across prime sectors of the city, with reserve prices ranging from Rs 3.30 crore to Rs 16.58 crore.

The plots, spread across Sectors 15-B, 20, 21, 23, 27-D, 30-A, 37-A, 44, and 44-B, vary in size from 100 square yards to over 500 square yards, said Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, on Monday.

The e-auction notice will be published on Tuesday. Submission of documents and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) will remain open till June 23, while the auction is scheduled to take place from June 27 to June 29.