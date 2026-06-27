After much debate, Chandigarh notifies Bed and Breakfast policy in large residential houses

According to the administration, the policy aims to promote clean, affordable and authentic homestay experiences.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJun 27, 2026 10:15 PM IST
Chandigarh notifies Bed and Breakfast policyThe administration has said these measures are intended to ensure that the activity remains regulated and does not adversely affect residential neighbourhoods. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Allowing owners of large residential houses to offer paid accommodation, the Chandigarh Administration has notified the use of residential properties as bed and breakfast (B&B) establishments under its new policy.

While the administration has projected the move as a step towards promoting tourism and generating additional income for homeowners, the decision is also expected to revive concerns previously raised by resident welfare associations over commercial activities in residential areas. When the draft notification of the B&B policy was issued, over 200 residents associations rejected the policy.

The notification, issued by the Estates Department under Rule 9(i) of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, with the approval of UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, permits residential units of 500 square yards and above to operate as B&B establishments.

Also Read | ‘Who will be responsible for nuisance in residential areas?’ Over 200 RWAs reject Bed & Breakfast policy

As per the notification, the property must be registered under the Tourism Department’s policy, and only the owner of the residential unit can apply after obtaining all required permissions and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

According to the administration, the policy aims to promote clean, affordable and authentic homestay experiences, complement the city’s existing hospitality infrastructure and create additional income opportunities for homeowners with minimal investment.

However, the proposal had drawn objections from several resident welfare associations (RWAs) and citizens during the consultation process. RWAs argued that allowing commercial accommodation in residential sectors could dilute the residential character of neighbourhoods, increase traffic and parking congestion, compromise privacy and security of residents, and place additional pressure on civic infrastructure.

Also Read | B&B policy silent on building violations, guest stay duration: UT Estate dept flags problems

Some residents had also questioned why commercial hospitality activities should be permitted in residential premises, warning that it could open the door to further commercialisation of Chandigarh’s planned residential sectors.

Story continues below this ad

Administration officials had maintained that the policy contains safeguards, including restricting eligibility to larger residential properties, making registration mandatory and requiring compliance with all conditions prescribed under the Tourism Department’s policy.

The administration has said these measures are intended to ensure that the activity remains regulated and does not adversely affect residential neighbourhoods.

Box: What all is there in the policy

– Only residential properties of 500 sq yards or above are eligible.

– Registration under the Tourism Department’s B&B Policy is mandatory.

– Only the owner of the property can apply

– All prescribed permissions and NOCs must be obtained.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments