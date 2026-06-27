After much debate, Chandigarh notifies Bed and Breakfast policy in large residential houses

The administration has said these measures are intended to ensure that the activity remains regulated and does not adversely affect residential neighbourhoods. (Image generated using AI)

Allowing owners of large residential houses to offer paid accommodation, the Chandigarh Administration has notified the use of residential properties as bed and breakfast (B&B) establishments under its new policy.

While the administration has projected the move as a step towards promoting tourism and generating additional income for homeowners, the decision is also expected to revive concerns previously raised by resident welfare associations over commercial activities in residential areas. When the draft notification of the B&B policy was issued, over 200 residents associations rejected the policy.

The notification, issued by the Estates Department under Rule 9(i) of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, with the approval of UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, permits residential units of 500 square yards and above to operate as B&B establishments.