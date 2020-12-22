Chandigarh resident files civil suit against Facebook Director for disabling his account

Nain said that he has been following all the community guidelines set by Facebook and has not indulged in any activity which might even remotely infringe any community standards or instructions. (File Photo)

A Chandigarh resident filed a civil suit against Facebook Director at the Chandigarh district court on Wednesday, after his Facebook account was “arbitrarily” disabled.

The civil suit was filed in the Court of Civil Judge Senior division and the matter is scheduled for hearing on January 19.

The petitioner, Aditya Pratap Singh Nain, through his counsel advocate Amrit Veer Singh, contended before the Court that he has been a user of Facebook since 2008, and the Facebook account has his memories of almost 12 years, along with numerous personal as well as professional contacts from across the world.

It was submitted by Nain that he has been following all the community guidelines and instructions which are set by Facebook and has not indulged in any activity which might even remotely infringe any community standards or instructions.

It was further submitted that on November 4, he was asked to send a photo of his Identity proof before logging into his Facebook account.

He did the same and his account was disabled instantly with arbitrary authority, while no reason was provided to him as to why this stern action was taken against his social media account.

Nain said that he asked for a review by the Facebook on the decision of disabling his account, however, the review was quashed and it was stated that Facebook has reviewed the decision and it cannot be reversed.

Nain submitted that he has approached every possible avenue to address the situation but no action has been taken by the social media firm.

He said, he has various work-related contacts on Facebook and also conducts business which is often attached with Facebook services such as ‘Messenger’.

“Being unable to use my contact or the online services for business has caused him damage, both financially as well to his social standing. His faith and trust have been lost because of the above stated shameful incident,” read Nain’s petition, at the district court.

Thus, alleging that the act of Facebook’s employees has caused financial loss, mental torture and harassment to him, Nain sought the Court to order the Facebook Director to reverse the decision of disabling his account, and award him the cost incurred in the present case against Facebook, in a way that they will be better than both of these”.

