Chandigarh resident clicks on web link, loses over Rs 4 lakh in minutes

A SECTOR 32 resident, Manjinder Singh, was cheated of Rs 4.34 lakh minutes after he clicked a web link shared on his cell phone to update Know Your Customer (KYC) details pertaining to his savings account in State Bank of India (SBI).

The web link was shared from a mobile number which was later found registered to a fake identity. The person who called Manjinder Singh had introduced himself as a representative of SBI.

Though the incident took place in December last year, the FIR was registered after a thorough investigation and obtaining legal opinion.

In the past week too, a UT resident was cheated under the pretext of changing his KYC details for SBI.

Sources said that a total of Rs 4,34,700 was transferred from Manjinder’s account in two different accounts in three installments.

The UT cyber cell has been probing at least nine other cases in which people were cheated as they clicked web links sent to them for updating their KYC and other particulars.

“In most of these cases, we have concluded that the shared web link is of Any Desk app, which enables another person to access/regulate the mobile phone of the victims. As the victims opened the web link, fraudsters managed to access/see their confidential details, OTPs, passwords, etc., on their screens. We have been urging people to not entertain any shared web links on their phones and trust anyone who calls and asks them to do something to merely update particulars related to their bank accounts,” a senior cyber cell officer said.

Cheating through sharing web links have emerged as one of the most adopted mechanisms by cyber criminals, during a two-month long survey conducted by cyber interns attached with UT Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC).

Other ways include luring people to provide loans under the PM Jan Dhan Yojna Scheme, customising/changing the helpline mobile number of banks, companies, wallets, etc. on Google by using Surveymonkey app and Google AdWords app, etc.

In the recently held 3rd Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (JCCT) Group-5 conference, here in Chandigarh, it was noted that cyber crimes have been increasing with each passing day.

The registration of cases also increased. However, the conviction ratio remains low. Officials said that a major reason behind this is absence of better coordination between prosecutors and investigation agencies.