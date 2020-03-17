Chandigarh: Sector 42 resident acquitted of charges of jumping traffic signal

Around three years after a Chandigarh resident was issued traffic challan for jumping red light signal in the city, the district court have acquitted him from the charges. (Representational Image) Around three years after a Chandigarh resident was issued traffic challan for jumping red light signal in the city, the district court have acquitted him from the charges. (Representational Image)

Around three years after a Chandigarh resident was issued traffic challan for jumping red light signal in the city, the district court have acquitted him from the charges, after he had contested the challan issued by the traffic police in 2017.

Vikram Singh a resident of Attawa, Sector 42, Chandigarh has been acquitted of Motor Vehicle act, by the court of Lovejinder Kaur, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class).

The driving license of Singh which was confiscated by the traffic police then, will now be given back to him as it became a case property as the matter reached to court for trial.

The matter dates back to February 2, 2017, when Vikram Singh was issued a challan for jumping red light signal at Sector 34, Chandigarh, by the traffic Inspector Kapil Dev.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Vikram Singh said that “I was driving from Sector 21 fuel station, and had then taken a U turn from Labour chowk, where the traffic policeman standing at Sector 34 halted my car, and issued me a challan for jumping red light signal.”

Singh told that he insisted the traffic policeman that he has not jump the red light signal and nor the yellow light, however the policeman issued the challan. He has pay Rs 100 as fine to get his license back.

“Since the challan was wrongly issued to me, I approached the the traffic police on its Facebook page and also on the WhatsApp number, where I was asked to approach the DSP, south. Then I tried meeting the DSP thrice but the meeting was inconclusive”, added Singh, who runs a taxi operating business with his two brothers.

Singh told that an inquiry was also marked into his matter but the probe was conducted by the Inspector Kapil Dev, himself. “How can he conduct the inquiry against himself”, said Singh.

When the challan came at the district Court after a month, Singh, rather than paying it, decided to contest it, and claimed trial in the Court.

During the trial, Inspector of Traffic Police Kapil Dev, stated in the court that the challan was issued to the car for jumping red light. During his cross examination, the inspector said that he cannot tell whether the challan was issued for yellow light violation and thereafter it was made to red light violation.

Another police head constable, Lakshman Singh, stated that the driver of the car jump the red light and accordingly challan was issued to him by Inspector Kapil Dev. However he deposed in his cross examination that there were CCTV camera at naka but he does not know whether the set camera was working or not.

After hearing to the arguments and facts of case, the court held that “…The point that on 02.02.2017, HC Lakshman Singh along with other police officials laid down naka at Labour Chowk becomes vital as the date of challan has been mentioned as 02.02.2018, whereas, all the witnesses deposed that naka was laid down on 02.02.2017 and during said naka accused was challaned. There is difference of exactly one year in the date of occurrence as per version of prosecution, as well as, as per challan slip…”

The court further observed that, “…No reason has been assigned by the prosecution for not placing on record the said CCTV footage to prove guilt of accused beyond shadow of doubt. Further, the accused tendered into his evidence an application moved under RTI 2005 wherein, he sought information regarding appointment of inquiry officer on his complaint and it clearly depicts that Inspector Kapil Dev, Incharge of Naka was himself appointed as Inquiry Officer on complaint of complainant…”

The Court stated in the judgement that “…Just by saying of PWs (Prosecution Witnesses) that they had seen the accused jumping the red light does not have the effect and tendency to produce a persuasion concerning the existence of the facts constituting the offence…Moreover, in challan slip, there is cutting as to whether accused violated red light or yellow light…”

Singh added that his advocates in the trial period kept changing, and a total four advocates looked after his case at the court.

Singh says that for all his loss and harassment for nearly three years, he will move to the higher authorities of Chandigarh Police and will claim a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

