Chandigarh to have fresh sports policy in 2 months, says Chandigarh Adviser

Adviser to UT Administrator Dharam Pal on Tuesday stated that the Chandigarh administration will finalise and approve its new sports policy within the next couple of months.

The Chandigarh Administration has been dilly-dallying the finalisation and implementation of a new sports policy for the UT since the last three years.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, however, On Tuesday insisted that long pending demands of creating jobs and giving cash awards to the UT players will be met under the new sports policy when it is ready in two months.

“We will shortly finalise and approve the new sports policy. It has been pending since the last three years and it will be wrapped up within the next two months. The new policy will address the issue of cash awards and jobs to the medalists. We are proposing five percent reservation for the post of constables in UT under the new policy. All issues regarding junior as well senior players will be addressed,” Dharam Pal said.

While Punjab and Haryana have an updated sports policy, the UT Administration does not have one, with players from Chandigarh often left waiting for cash awards and jobs from their domicile city.

In the past, 2018 Asian Para Games and World Para Athletics Championship medallist Vinay Kumar of Chandigarh has been forced to work in a call centre to support his training.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, however, assured that the likes of Kumar and others will be given their due in the new sports policy. “The focus will be on junior as well as senior players. We know which Chandigarh player has won a medal and we are trying to create a system where we don’t have to ask a player about their achievements. We gave away cash awards to the Khelo Indian winners from Chandigarh recently. When there are cases, like that of Vinay Kumar, then the players can meet the concerned officials directly and will be given jobs as per their performance and eligibility. We will also be hiring new coaches,” added the UT Adviser.

The UT Administration had recently handed over the Sector 10 tennis Stadium to Chandigarh Lawn tennis Association (CLTA) at a revised annual lease rate of close to Rs 1.5 lakh per year for a three-year term. The administration is also likely to sign an MOU with the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) for the Sector 16 Stadium.

Prodded, Dharam Pal, however, assured that the sports infrastructure in Chandigarh was open for use by all of the sports associations from the city.

“UTCA is asking for the use of Sector 16 Stadium and we will soon be signing an MoU with them in this regard. I believe all the assets have to be shared and whichever recognised sports association approaches us, we are open to giving the sports infrastructure on lease for their requirement,” Dharam Pal said.