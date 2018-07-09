Chandigarh rescue tender lying out of order for 6 months

A rescue and emergency tender in Chandigarh is out of order for six months. (Representational Photo) A rescue and emergency tender in Chandigarh is out of order for six months. (Representational Photo)

The Emergency and rescue tender which is used in cases of emergency evacuation of people has been lying out of order for the last six months. Most of the equipment installed in the tender to deal with emergency situations like people stuck in vehicles during accidents, building collapse, flooding or any other incidents are all non-functional.

This rescue tender is lying dumped at the corner of Sector 17 fire station. There are only two rescue tenders in the city to deal with such situations.

In this tender, both the diamond and circular chainsaw, which are used if a tree falls on a vehicle, are non-functional. Of the four hydraulic spreaders and cutters used to take out a person stuck in smashed vehicle during an accident, three are lying out of order.

Requesting anonymity, a fireman says spreaders and cutters are highly important tools. If a person is caught in some vehicle in an accident, these tools can help take that person out. Two power units which are used to make this hydraulic equipment are also non-functional.

The pulling winch, which is used to pull vehicles caught in waterlogged or flooded areas, smoke exhaust and acetylene gas cutter are also not working.

Of the four hydraulic tower lights, three are non-functional. The vehicle also requires batteries as the existing ones have run out.

Station fire officer S K Gosain told Chandigarh Newsline, “Yes, the rescue tender is off road. In fact, I have taken over the charge recently. I will make sure all these pieces of equipment are in a functional state.”

Not just this, the two ambulances which the fire department had are also lying condemned: one at the Sector 17 fire station and the other at the Sector 38 fire station.

The kit of breathing apparatus which has oxygen refilling machines has been lying out of order for the last 10 months at the Sector 17 and Sector 32 fire stations. Firemen use a handkerchief as a mask to go inside a place where fire breaks out.

Of the four fire tenders in Sector 38, one fire tender is already condemned while at the Sector 17 fire station, of the four tenders, only two are functioning properly. There is a problem in one tender while the fourth one is completely condemned.

At the Sector 11 fire station too, a fire tender purchased around 15 years ago remained off road all these years because officials couldn’t get a permanent registration number. It has a temporary registration number even now and remained unused, following which it was declared condemned. There are two fire tenders here which are functional.

At the Manimajra and Sector 17 fire stations, the hydraulic platform turntable ladders were lying non-functional. They were made functional after Chandigarh Newsline reported their pathetic condition this year.

