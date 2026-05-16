RERA orders Omaxe to pay Rs 44.5 lakh to buyers for delay in possession of penthouse

. RERA held that the complainants were entitled to interest under Section 18 of the RERA Act for the delayed possession period from July 31, 2023, to January 18, 2024. (Photo: Just Dial)

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Chandigarh, has directed Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers Pvt. Ltd. to pay Rs 44.5 lakh to two buyers for the delayed possession of a penthouse unit in its “The Lake” project at New Chandigarh.

The order was passed by RERA Member-II Arunvir Vashista on May 14 while deciding a complaint filed by Megha Chowdhri and another allottee, Varun Kumar Sharma, residents of Amritsar Cantonment.

Advocate Mohammad Sartaj Khan, appearing on behalf of the complainants, said the buyers had booked a penthouse in Tower Mystic-A of the project. The total cost of the unit was stated to be Rs 1.85 crore, out of which over Rs 76 lakh, including GST, had already been paid by the complainants.