RERA orders Omaxe to pay Rs 44.5 lakh to buyers for delay in possession of penthouse

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The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Chandigarh, has directed Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers Pvt. Ltd. to pay Rs 44.5 lakh to two buyers for the delayed possession of a penthouse unit in its “The Lake” project at New Chandigarh.
The order was passed by RERA Member-II Arunvir Vashista on May 14 while deciding a complaint filed by Megha Chowdhri and another allottee, Varun Kumar Sharma, residents of Amritsar Cantonment.
Advocate Mohammad Sartaj Khan, appearing on behalf of the complainants, said the buyers had booked a penthouse in Tower Mystic-A of the project. The total cost of the unit was stated to be Rs 1.85 crore, out of which over Rs 76 lakh, including GST, had already been paid by the complainants.
As per the buyer’s agreement executed on January 4, 2023, possession of the unit was to be delivered by July 31, 2023. However, the possession was delayed, prompting the allottees to approach RERA seeking interest for delayed possession along with refund of alleged excess charges.
During the proceedings, the complainants also challenged the calculation of charges based on super area instead of carpet area. According to the complaint, the developer allegedly charged for a super area of 2,570 sq ft despite the carpet area being 1,498 sq ft, resulting in an alleged excess recovery of Rs 75.64 lakh.
In the detailed complaint filed before the authority, the allottees alleged that despite making substantial payments, the project was not completed within the promised timeline. They further claimed that no compensation or interest for the delayed possession had been paid. The complaint also alleged that the buyers were charged at Rs 7,056 per sq ft instead of Rs 6,190 per sq ft by allegedly “manipulating the RERA model agreement”, causing financial loss to the complainants.
The developer, however, submitted before the authority that the Occupation Certificate for the unit had been received on September 11, 2023, and possession was offered to the complainants on October 30, 2023. The company denied any violation of the RERA Act and maintained that the super area charges were clearly mentioned in the agreement executed between the parties.
After examining the pleadings and records, the authority partly allowed the complaint. RERA held that the complainants were entitled to interest under Section 18 of the RERA Act for the delayed possession period from July 31, 2023, to January 18, 2024.
However, the authority rejected the claim seeking interest of the alleged excess amount charged on the basis of super area. It observed that the agreement clearly specified the area, rate and total sale consideration agreed upon by both parties.
In its final order dated May 14, 2026, RERA granted relief only with regard to interest for delayed possession while dismissing the remaining claims raised by the complainants.
Advocate Khan said that the authority has ordered the refund of Rs 35 lakh, which was charged in the name of super area, along with Rs 9.50 lakh as interest, totalling Rs 44.5 lakh.
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