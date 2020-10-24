Chandigarh reports two deaths, 72 new Covid cases

The case fatality ratio in Chandigarh is 1.5 per cent.

Chandigarh reported two Covid-related deaths and 72 new positive cases, detected by RT-PCR and rapid antigen test, on Friday.

The tally of cases in the UT rose to 13,920, while the death toll increased to 214. There are 697 active cases in the city at present.

Among the new patients, 41 were men and 31 women. As many as 1,064 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while a total of 10,0045 have been tested yet. Meanwhile, at least 85 people were discharged from the city’s various facilities.

As per the medical bulletin released by the Administration, a 76-year-old woman resident of Sector 41, a case of carcinoma with metastasis, died due to Covid-19 at PGIMER on Friday. A 52-year-old woman, resident of Dhanas Colony, who was suffering from SARI, type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, succumbed to the disease at GMCH in Sector 32 on Thursday. She was also added to the Friday’s UT tally.

As per the latest available data, at least 11,745people out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The active ratio is 5.1 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19, five patients are currently infected.

The case fatality ratio in Chandigarh is 1.5 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 84,856 samples have been tested for coronavirus.

The average growth rate of the disease in the district is 0.4 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.4 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 93.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 93 have recovered from the virus.

At 231, Mohali reports highest Covid casualties in Tricity

Mohali: Two Covid-related deaths were reported in Mohali on Friday, bringing the death toll to 231- highest in the Tricity. Meanwhile, 37 new positive cases were also reported. The district’s tally of cases stood at 11,975, with 537 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 58 patients recovered from the infection.

Speaking further, the DC said that out of the total cases reported on Friday, 23 were reported from Mohali (Urban), five from Gharuan, four from Kharar, three from Kurali and one each from Derabassi and Lalru, respectively. ENS

26 cases, no Covid deaths in Panchkula

Panchkula: As many as 26 new positive cases were reported in the district on Friday. Out of the new patients, 15 hail from Panchkula and the remaining nine belong to the nearby districts.

No Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula for the second consecutive day.

Consistently declining, the total number of active cases in the district stood at 205, while the recovery rate was 95.5 per cent on Friday. As many as 6,623 people have been cured and discharged.

As many as 6,937 positive cases have yet been reported in the district, with an added 2,198 persons testing positive from other districts as well. Till now, 139 healthcare workers have also been infected in Panchkula. A total of 109 people have succumbed to the disease.

The district has conducted 85,290 tests as yet.

HIV counseling begins

For HIV screening and regular counseling of people, as many as five intensive counseling chambers and testing centers, and 21 facilitate counseling centers are being run in the district.

Special counselors have also been deputed at these centers.

As per a statement issued by the district administration, these centers are being run at Civil Hospital Sector 6, Community Health Center Kalka, Raipurrani, Primary Health Center Barwala and Command Hospital. In addition, 26 ART (anti-retroviral treatment) center polyclinics have also been permitted to begin functioning.

Pre-test counseling and post-test counseling is being provided by the centers. If a person is tested negative, the patient is consulted for three consecutive months.

Later, if the patient tests positive, they will be sent for anti-retroviral treatment, for which medicines are provided free of cost.

Awareness camps are also being organised through NGOs in slum areas. Counseling is provided through a toll free number- 1097. ENS

