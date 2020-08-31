Chandigarh reports six deaths, 170 new cases

In Mani Majra, 12 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while on PGI campus, six people tested positive. Cases were reported from across Chandigarh. (Representational)

The UT on Sunday reported six deaths, including a person who tested positive for Covid, posthumously. As many as 170 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on August 30, taking the tally of cases in Chandigarh to 4,155, with 1,805 active cases and 52 deaths reported till now. While 121 tested positive by RT-PCR, 49 positive cases detected by rapid-antigen tests were also reported. Till now, 29,864 people have been tested for Covid-19.

As many as 48 people were discharged from various facilities of Chandigarh. There are 171 Covid-19 positive cases at Nehru Hospital Extension in PGIMER, out of which, 29 patients are in ICU.

Deaths due to Covid-19

The UT has so far reported a total of 52 deaths. A 52-year-old woman, resident of Sector 30, Chandigarh, a case of adrenal carcinoma with METS with pulmonary TB on ATT with B/L pulmonary effusion, Covid-19 positive, passed away to metabolic acidosis and cardiac arrest at GMCH on Sunday. A 43-year-old woman, of Faidan in Chandigarh, a case of interstitial lung disease, scleroderma with tubercular meningitis and Type 2 diabetes Mellitus, Covid-19 positive, expired on Saturday, due to aspiration pneumonia with acute respiratory failure at GMCH-32.

A 45-year-old man, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, a case of diabetes mellitus with B/L pneumonia, Covid-19 positive, died due to cardiopulmonary arrest on Sunday at GMSH-16. A nine-year-old girl, resident of Hallomajra, a case of liver SOL Covid-19 positive, expired at GMCH-32 on Sunday due to cardiac respiratory arrest. A 65-year- old male, resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, Covid-19 positive expired at Max Hospital Mohali on Sunday. An 81-year-old woman, resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, Covid-19 positive expired at Fortis Hospital, Mohali on Sunday. A 20-year-old man, resident of Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh, was brought to Civil Hospital Panchkula, and shifted to GMCH-32 on August 22 and tested positive on August 23.

Chandigarh Count

As per the latest data, 3,524 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 43.4 per cent, and for every 100 confirmed cases, 43 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 25,329 samples were tested. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 6.2 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 55.3 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 55 have recovered from the virus.

UT Admin to do away with night curfew from Sept 1

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Administration will do away with night curfew and give relaxations in the unlock 4. The decision will be taken in the war room meeting on Monday.

The administration has already done away with the weekend lockdown.

Sources said that the administration will also allow opening of bars.

Hotel owners have been awaiting the opening of bars for the last few months, as they say that many hotels are facing deep losses. “All the previous orders of the MHA states that everything will be opened barring some enterprises including bars. This time the prohibited list does not include bars,” said Ankit Gupta, President of Chandigarh Hospitality Association.

In the unlock 4, the government has ordered that social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions will be permitted, with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.

However, cinema halls, swimming pools, and entertainment parks will remain closed. However, open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will also continue to remain closed till September 30.

However, the government has directed that students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside containment zones on voluntary basis, for seeking guidance of their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents and will be permitted from September 21.

Two ITBP personnel among 77 fresh cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: Panchkula reported 101 new cases, including 77 from the district and 13 from other districts, on Sunday. As many as 11 of these total cases were being traced by the health department as per the medical bulletin.

As many as two ITBP personnel were among fresh patients. The other cases include nine from Sector 20, seven from Sector 15, five each from sectors 21, 2, 10 and Raipur Rani, four each from sectors 8, 12 and Indira Colony, three each from sectors 4, 16 and Surajpur, two each from sectors 11 and 6, one each from sectors 26, 7, 12A, 19, 14, 27, 17, 25, Kalka, Morni, Old Panchkula, Hangola, Kot and Pinjore.

The district now has 2,152 cases in total with an added 511 from other districts. As many as 724 cases are still active, while 1409 have been cured and discharged. The district has conducted 32,885 tests until now.

Cockroaches found in food served at CCC

Cockroaches were found in food served to asymptomatic patients at a Covid Care Centre in Sector 14, on Sunday. A patient filmed the incident, the video of which went viral.

Health authorities along with district administration taking cognizance of the incident and have decided to initiate a probe into the matter.

This is not the first such incident to come to light at CCC centres in Panchkula. Patients receiving treatment at a Barwala dental college, also a covid care centre had also complained of the despicable condition of the centre and also filmed it. The place was cleaned after the patients created an uproar.

Mahila Congress National coordinator, Ranjeeta Mehta also took to Twitter to show the dearth of basic facilities available at civil hospital’s covid ward and alleged absence of doctors from the ward for several hours.

Mohali records 240 new cases

Mohali: The district recorded the highest single day surge of 240 positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total tally to 3,666. Two more deaths were also reported taking the total number of fatalities to 73.

Those who died include a 40-year-old woman from Bhagomajra village. She was co-morbid and was suffering from liver disease and hypertension.

Another death was reported from Baltana where a 55-year-old man passed away due to the infection. He was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital in Patiala.

As many as 104 patients who have recovered from the disease were also discharged from the hospital, taking the number of cured people to 1,966. The district presently has 1,627 active cases.

