Chandigarh reports one death, 204 new Covid-19 cases

As per the latest available data, 3,686 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus.

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported two deaths and 204 new COVID positive cases, taking the total tally of cases to 4,550 with 1,939 active cases and 57 deaths.

While 157 tested positive by RT-PCR, 47 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of patients tested being 31,268.

As many as 120 people were discharged from various facilities of. There are 174 COVID-19 positive cases in Nehru Hospital Extension. Out of the total, 31 patients are in ICU. As many as 20 cases were reported from Mani Majra, 10 on PGI campus, 10 from Sector 41, five from Hallo Majra and the rest from across Chandigarh.

Deaths due to Covid-19

The UT has so far reported a total of 57 deaths. On Tuesday, a 76-year-old male, a resident of Ramdarbar, Industrial Area Phase 1, a known case of hypertension, coronary artery disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, tested positive and expired at GMCH-32 on October 1. A 24-year-old male, a resident of Hallomajra, was brought dead to GMCH-32 on August 25 and was tested after death and reported COVID positive on August 28. Further details about the patient are awaited.

Chandigarh count

As per the latest available data, 3,686 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 42.7 per cent; for every 100 confirmed cases, 43 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 25,765 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 6.1 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 6.2 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 55.9 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 56 have recovered from the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.