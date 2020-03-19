Chandigarh reports first positive Coronavirus case

Passengers wear masks at Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) Passengers wear masks at Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

THE CHANDIGARH health department confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday night. The patient, who is a 23-year-old woman and had returned from England on Sunday. After developing symptoms, including fever and cold from Monday onwards, she was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

Doctors claimed that the patient’s symptoms have now subsided. The patient was tested at the COVID 19 testing lab set up by the Department of Virology in the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and the results came in just before Wednesday midnight. As for the status of the family of the patient and others who had been in close contact with the patient, Dr U J S Gill, Assistant Director for Malaria, and spokesperson for the COVID 19 pandemic in Chandigarh, claimed that the department “will be following all protocols as per government of India for quarantine of contacts”.

There was no confirmation whether her samples were sent to Pune for testing.

In Mohali district, the vegetable markets, including weekly apni mandis, will remain closed in the wake of the state government’s advisory to contain the spread of coronavirus. The news spread panic in the Tricity and many people rushed to replenish their stock of vegetables. Onions and potatoes sold off in a jiffy at the Sector 26 grain market of Chandigarh.

Also, the district administration will tag and map the people suspected of having symptoms of the disease.

The state government issued the advisory on Wednesday to close vegetable markets, malls and swimming pools. All the cultural and sports events are postponed till further orders.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) formed three enforcement committees consisting of police and civil officials in the district. The suspected person will be stamped on the inside wrist of the right hand indicating the last day of quarantine.

The district administration will map the suspect persons who show symptoms of coronavirus. The details of suspects will be shared with the Station House Officers concerned and the Rapid Action Teams.

“The District Administration is all geared up to combat coronavirus disease and is pulling out all stops to generate awareness amongst the general public to exercise all precautions,” DC Girish Dayalan said.

Such persons would be mapped with all details of home address/current location, mobile number, including additional numbers of family, and these lists would be provided to the nearest police station and Rapid Response Team.

He said that the same protocol shall be followed for all new passengers arriving in the district for whom home quarantine is mandated as per advisories of the government of India.

In addition, such persons may be given counselling about need for isolation and liability. Furthermore, efforts would be made to advise passengers to install the COVA Punjab mobile app on their phones.

Special teams under overall supervision of SDMs have been established for compliance.

The DC said that the passengers of the international flights landing at the Chandigarh International Airport would be counselled and screened at the airport.

For the high–risk and symptomatic cases, the quarantine facility is available at the Gian Sagar Hospital and near the district headquarters while those who are willing to be home quarantined would be stamped on the wrist of the right hand on arrival at the airport indicating the last day of the quarantine.

The DC said that random checks would be conducted by specially constituted teams for the purpose. The violators of home quarantine orders to be strictly proceeded against as per the relevant sections of the IPC and would be taken to the state quarantine facility for the remaining period of the quarantine.

He exhorted all the religious heads to sensitise the people not to step out until it is absolutely necessary and also keep the gathering at wedding functions, marriage palaces, and birthday parties in hotels and restaurants less than 50 and maintain at least one-metre distance from each other.

He said that the local mandis, shopping malls, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools have been closed till March 31, except the groceries and medical shops. He said that the private hospitals with five beds and two ventilators should be available anytime just in case of an emergency. A total of 189 people have been home quarantined.

The DC said that the WhatsApp number for lodging complaints about the violations is 9779816600, District Control Room No. is 2219505/2219506 and the state medical helpline number is 104.

As many as 314 passengers were inspected at the international airport on Wednesday. The nodal officer for overseeing the quarantine, Dr

Harmandeep Kaur, said that 177 passengers had arrived from Sharjah and 137 from Dubai.

Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal inspected the malls and ensured their closure.

