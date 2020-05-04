Chandigarh reports first Covid death

All her family members tested negative for coronavirus. (Representational) All her family members tested negative for coronavirus. (Representational)

An 82-year-old woman, from Sector 18, Chandigarh, passed away on Sunday morning, marking the first coronavirus related death to occur in the UT. The woman, who was living with her son’s family in Sector 12, Panchkula when she was detected with the virus, was admitted in a private hospital in Panchkula for treatment, where she passed away.

The 82-year-old was a patient of chronic asthma as well as chronic heart disease. Symptoms of difficulty in breathing as well as some neurological ailment led her to consulting doctors at the private hospital in Panchula, before she was screened for COVID-19 and admitted in the hospital on April 20. According to a spokesperson, the cause of her death has been ascertained as a combination of comorbidities which aggravated the COVID-19 infection in her body. “She had asthma and was hypertensive. Lately, she had also reported frequent loss of consciousness, for which she went to consult doctors at the private hospital in Panchkula. All of these added to her condition worsening, her prognosis was poor from the beginning,” said the spokesperson from the Health Department.

All her family members tested negative for coronavirus.

3 more cases in the city

Three more COVID-19 patients were also diagnosed in the city, taking the total tally up to 97 cases in the city, out of which one patient has died and 19 have been discharged. There remain 75 active cases, who are receiving treatment at the COVID-19 ward at PGI. Out of the three new cases, one is a 13-year-old male from Bapu Dham colony. The colony, a hotspot, currently has 43 active cases. The 13-year-old has 11 family contacts and 82 community contacts who are quarantined.

Apart from this, two individuals from the hotspot area of Sector 30 B also tested positive. These include a 3-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man from the same family. Both are also contacts of a previously diagnosed COVID-19 patient. Three other household contacts of the family tested negative for the disease on Sunday.

As of Sunday night, 1616 UT residents have been sampled for the coronavirus, and test results of 27 residents are waited.

2 more discharged from PGI

Two more patients were discharged from PGIMER after recovering. One of them, a sanitation attendant from PGIMER, who was a resident of Kachhi Colony in Dhanas, contracted the disease while treating a COVID-19 patient at the hospital.

