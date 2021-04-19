Chandigarh reports all-time high of 625 new cases, 3 deaths

Deserted look of Plaza in Sector 17 of Chandigarh during weekend lockdown in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh’s COVID tally shot up to 33,934 on as it recorded an all-time high of 625 new cases. The city now has 3,625 active cases. Three more deaths took the toll to 413.

While 360 men tested positive, the number of women infected is 265. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 3,541 while the overall number of tests conducted was 3,62,406.

While cases were reported from all sectors, Manimajra reported 53 new cases, Sector 40 had 29 cases, Sectors 37 reported 22 cases, Sector 22 had 19 cases, Sector 41 reported 16 cases, Sector 7, 21, 19 has 14 cases each. PGI campus had 20 cases and Dhanas had 17 cases. As many as 411 people were discharged from various facilities of the city.

The UT has so far reported 413 deaths. On April 18, three deaths were reported. A 52-year-old male Covid patient, who was a resident of Sector 24, and had acute respiratory distress syndrome and severe pneumonia, passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. A 62-year-old woman from Sector 29, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and coronary artery disease, passed away at GMCH 32. A 28-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute kidney problem, succumbed at GMSH 16.

As per the latest available data, 28,252 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality rate is 1.2 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 3,04, 373 samples were tested. The recovery ratio is 88.5 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 89 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.3 per cent every day.

As many as 1,198 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Sunday, of which 457 were senior citizens. In all, since March 1, 44,647 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 38,408. Till now, 18,227 health care workers and 17,381 frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose.

13 held, 96 challaned on day 2 of lockdown

As many as 13 people were arrested and 96 people were challaned for violating Covid-19 guidelines on the second day of the weekend lockdown in Chandigarh Sunday. Police said of the 13 people arrested on Sunday, most of them were found roaming without any valid reason outside their homes. Officials said that eight people were challaned for not wearing face mask, 61 were challaned for not maintaining social distancing and 27 were challaned for spitting in public places. Police collected a fine of Rs 52,000 for violation of guidelines.

DSP Charanjit Singh Virk said the challan drive will continue. He said that between April 7 and 16, three people were challaned for not wearing mask, four were challaned for not maintaining social distancing and six were challaned for spitting at public place.