Chandigarh reports 93 new cases, tally crosses 2,000-mark

As many as 93 people tested positive for coronavirus in the UT on Sunday, with one death reported. This takes the total tally of cases in Chandigarh to 2102, with 934 active cases and 29 deaths.

While 72 tested positive by RT-PCR, 21 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were reported, with the total number of patients tested being 21,060 and 19 people discharged from various facilities.

An 87-year-old male, a resident of Sector 40 who was COVID positive, expired in PGIMER on Sunday. He had a previous history of hypertension, diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease. People from Mani Majra, Daria, Hallo Majra, sectors 56, 38, 41, 40, Dadu Majra, Industrial Area Phase 1 and 40 tested positive by Rapid-Antigen tests.

As per the latest available data, 1,783 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 44.4 per cent — for every 100 confirmed cases, 44 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.4 per cent. Tests per million are 17,862.6. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 17,863 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 5.8 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.8 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 54.1 — for every 100 confirmed cases, 54 have recovered from the virus.

Mohali records 5 deaths in two days due to Covid-19, 126 new cases

Mohali, Panchkula: The district recorded five deaths in the last two days due to Covid-19 infection taking the number of fatalities to 36 in the district. As many as 126 fresh cases were also reported in the district in the last two days, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,809 with 824 active cases.

The administration’s spokesperson said that three deaths and 68 positive cases were reported on Sunday. A 53-year-old woman from Sector 91 passed away. She was admitted at GMCH, Patiala and was suffering from hypertension and Hepatitis-C.

A 35-year-old woman from Lalru suffering from diabetes died at Civil Hospital in Ambala. The third death was reported from Derabassi after a 25-year-old woman, who was suffering from breast cancer, died at PGI, Chandigarh.

Out of the 68 cases reported, 30 cases were reported from Mohali city, 13 from Zirakpur, eight from Kharar, four from Banur, two each from Derabassi and Nayagaon, and one each from Kurali, Lalru, Kansal, Jharmari, Bhagomajra, Kudwala, Skynet, Jaipuria Sunrise and Malakpur.

Two deaths were reported on Saturday, with 58 new cases.

Those who passed away include a 45-year-old woman from Kurali. and a 35-year-old man from Phase 11.

The death rate in the district has also increases in the past one week from 1.8 to 1.9 per cent.

Panchkula tally

As many as 56 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday, with 42 cases from the district and 12 from outside.

The total number of positive cases in the district is 1,442, which includes 1,209 from Panchkula and 226 from other districts. Seven are still being traced.

The cases include five people Pinjore, eight from Kalka, six from Sector 20, two from Sector 12A, and one from Sector 6, among others.

So far, the health department has tested 25,385 people. Panchkula has reported four deaths until now. ENS

