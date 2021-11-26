Chandigarh reports 9 Covid-19 cases, Director of Health Services urges people to get vaccinated with both doses

Nine new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Chandigarh on November 25 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of cases in the UT to 65430.

The total number of active cases is 41, and the average of positive cases in the last seven days is five. The positivity rate for the viral disease on Thursday hovered around the 0.71 per cent mark. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 1274.

‘Paramount to get both doses of Covid vaccine’

Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services, UT, Chandigarh, on Thursday said that the sudden increase in the number of new cases in the UT on Thursday was a cause of slight concern, and people need to be very careful.

“We cannot ignore the fact that the virus is still circulating in the community. We need to behave responsibly, mask up, avoid overcrowding, wash hands and not treat this situation callously. Even if there is a single case in a family, we need to test all family members and close contacts. We cannot let even a small rise in cases go out of hand. Contact tracing and testing are a priority. As of Thursday, we have two containment zones. It is my request to people not to delay the second dose of vaccination. As shared earlier, around 70,000 people in the city have not got their second dose of the Covid vaccine. To develop a strong immune response against the disease and to break the cycle of infection and protect ourselves and others, we must receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccination. It is paramount to receive the complete schedule of Covid vaccine to prevent another crisis,” said Dr Suman Singh.