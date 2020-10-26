Chandigarh reports 61 cases, 2 deaths; toll at 218

Among the new patients, 34 were men and 27 were women.

Chandigarh reported two Covid-related deaths and 61 new positive cases, detected through RT-PCR and rapid antigen test, on Sunday. The tally of cases in the UT rose to 14,038, with 653 active cases. The Covid death toll in the city stood at 218.

Among the new patients, 34 were men and 27 were women. As many as 422 samples were tested in the UT in the last 24 hours. Till now, as many as 1,01,219 samples have been tested. At least 80 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 73-year-old man from Sector 44 and a 70-year-old woman resident of Sector 30, succumbed to Covid-19, at GMCH-32 on Saturday. Both the patients had already been suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

As per data, 11,855 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 4.8 per cent, which means for every 100 confirmed cases, five are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.5 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 84,494 samples have been tested. In the last one week, the infection has grown at the rate of 0.4 per cent The recovery ratio is 93.6 per cent.

1 death, 20 new cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: After a gap of three days, one Covid-related death was reported in Panchkula on Saturday. As many as 20 new positive cases were also reported in the district during the day.

A 56-year-old woman from Pinjore’s Maddavala area, who was suffering from diabetes, succumbed to the disease Sunday.

Meanwhile, out of the 20 who tested positive, eight hail from the district while the others were added in the outside districts tally.

There are185 active cases in the district. As many as 142 healthcare workers have been infected here.

The tally of cases in Panchkula stood at 6,979, with an added 2,206 persons from other districts testing positive here. At least 110 have succumbed to Covid-19 here. The recovery rate is at 95.77 per cent and the district has conducted 86,733 tests as yet. ENS

Mohali: 39 new cases, no death

Mohali: No Covid-related death was reported in Mohali on Sunday. Meanwhile, 39 positive cases were reported, taking the tally of cases to 12,063, with 548 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 16 patients were recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital and home isolations. A total of 11,283 patients have been cured so far.

Speaking further, he said that out of 39 cases positive reported Sunday, 25 were reported from Mohali (Urban), seven from Kharar, four from Derabassi, two from Dhakoli and one from Kurali.

The DC said that most of the positive cases were reported from Mohali (Urban) area and in comparison to that the cases from rural area have been less. ENS

