Chandigarh reports 4 Covid deaths; 885 new cases in Tricity

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 364 new Covid cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 90,008 and the death toll to 1,129. The positivity rate was 9.12 per cent and 2,590 are currently active. A total of 3,991 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 614 people recovered from the infection.

The total number of vaccinations on Wednesday was 1,496. In the 15 to 18 category, as many as 1,797 children received the second dose of the vaccine. Till now, 75.05 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose in this category.

DEATHS in Chandigarh

A 50-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 44, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and chronic liver disease expired at PGI. He was not vaccinated for Covid-19.

A 61-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 41, a case of chronic liver disease expired at PGI. He was vaccinated with the first dose only.

A 26-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 38 West, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome expired at PGI. He was not vaccinated.

An 87-year-old Covid positive female resident of Sector 33, a case of Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and chronic kidney disease expired at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. She was fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Panchkula reports 222 new cases

Panchkula on Wednesday added 222 new Covid cases. The district reported no Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave and fell to 93 percent during the third wave has now risen to 96.8 per cent. Of total 222 new cases reported today, as many as 158 were added to the district count while others were added to the outside district tally.

A total of 56,919 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,074 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 403 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Wednesday was recorded at 11.5 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace that was more rapid than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 21 deaths witnessed in the past month of January.

The active case tally was at 803 cases.

Mohali reports 299 new cases

As many as 299 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 93,811. Currently, there are 3380 active cases. No death was reported. The district has reported a total of 1,128 deaths so far.

Mohali reported the most number of cases, 11, while there were 64 from Kharar, 51 from Dhakoli, 28 from Derabassi, 13 from Banur, 11 from Boothgarh, four from Kurali and one from Lalru. The health officials said 2,453 samples were collected on Wednesday. A total of 5,827 people were vaccinated and 762 patients have recovered.