Chandigarh reports 377 new cases, one death

The Chandigarh Administration has been constantly facing flak for low testing.

In another sharp spike in Covid-19 cases, as many as 377 fresh cases were reported in the UT on Tuesday. A 72-year-old woman from Hallomajra succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 75. Meanwhile, 226 people who were deemed recovered were discharged from various facilities.

The tally of cases in Chandigarh stood at 6,372, with 2,334 active cases. While 294 tested positive by RT-PCR, 83 positive cases were detected by rapid-antigen tests on Tuesday. While five cases were reported from PGI campus, 27 cases were reported from Mani Majra.

The 72-year-old woman who died at GMCH 32 due to Covid-19, was suffering from complex cardio-respiratory complications owing to infection.

As per the latest data, 5,405 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 37 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 37 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent and, for every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 31,442 samples were tested. The average growth rate of the infection is 4.7 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 4.7 per cent every day. At least 37,070 people have been tested for coronavirus in the city so far.

With 3 deaths & 168 new cases, Mohali records 317 recoveries — most in a day

Mohali reported three Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 116. As many as 168 positive cases were also recorded Tuesday. The tally of positive cases stood at 5,274, with 2,206 active cases.

Meanwhile, 317 patients were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital, resulting in the most number of recoveries in the district in a single-day. A total of 2,952 patients have been cured so far.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said a 40-year-old man from Sunny Enclave, who was admitted at a private hospital in Sohana and had co-morbidities, including hypertension was among the people who succumbed to the disease. A 70-year-old woman from Derabassi died at GMCH- Sector 32, Chandigarh and a 58-year-old man from Mohali, who was was already suffering from a liver disease, also died on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd