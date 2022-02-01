Chandigarh reports 344 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

THE city reported 344 new cases on Monday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the UT to 89,488. The total number of active cases was 3,228 and deaths due to Covid were 1,122, with four deaths reported on Monday.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 11.59 per cent. The highest number of cases, 28, were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 2,967 and total recoveries were 564. The total number of vaccinations was 719.

Covid deaths: A 71-year-old Covid positive resident of Sector 50, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, expired at PGIMER. She was fully vaccinated for Covid. A 63-year-old positive resident of Sector 20, a case of type-1 respiratory failure, passed away at GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated for Covid. A 40-year-old positive resident of Dhanas, a case of congestive heart failure, died at GMSH-16. She was fully vaccinated for Covid. A 55-year-old positive resident of Dhanas expired at PGI. He was a case of decompensated chronic liver disease. He was not vaccinated for Covid.