Chandigarh reports 3 Covid deaths, 47 test positive

Chandigarh reported three deaths and 47 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 1374.

The city has 530 active cases at present, while 23 patients have succumbed to the disease so far. Out of the total fresh cases, 36 positive cases were detected through RT-PCR and 11 positive cases were identified through rapid antigen tests.

Among the three Covid-related deaths reported on Friday, two were suffering from co-morbities, while one tested positive posthumously.

A 82-year-old man, resident of Sector 7, passed away at Civil Hospital in Sector 48 on Thursday. He was diagnosed as Covid-19 positive on July 24 and admitted to GMCH in Sector 32 with chest pain and breathlessness.

The patient was also a treated case of pulmonary tuberculosis and had a co-morbid condition of diabetes mellitus. He was shifted to Sector 48 hospital on July 27, where he was kept on oxygen as he had been suffering from acute respiratory infection. On August 6, he was put on mechanical ventilation and also suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, following which he died.

A 62-year-old man, resident of Sector 39, was declared brought dead at GMSH in Sector 16 on August 6 and tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously.

The third Covid-related death was of a 77-year-old man, resident of Sector 45, who also died at Civil Hospital in Sector 48 on August 7. He was diagnosed with the disease at GMCH-32 on August 1.

The Covid patient had co-morbid conditions of diabetes mellitus and hypertension. He was on oxygen and had a cardiac arrest on Friday at 2.30 am. The hospital officials said, despite all efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared dead at 3 am.

The new Covid-19 patients include three PGIMER staffers, a 40-year-old woman resident of Sector 20, a 26-year-old man resident of Sector 15, and a 32-year-old man resident of Sector 16. At least two of these patients were workplace contact of already positive cases of PGIMER.

As many as two GMCH-32 staffers also tested positive for the disease on Friday.

The two Covid-19 patients are a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman, both of them from Sector 32 and workplace contact of already positive case of the hospital. The remaining cases were reported from across Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, 43 people were discharged from various facilities in the UT on Friday.

Two-yr-old toddler becomes youngest Covid fatality in Mohali, 50 test positive

Mohali: A two-year-old toddler became the youngest fatality in the district on Friday after he died due to the novel coronavirus infection. With the death, the total number of deaths reported in the district has gone up to 18. The surge of cases continued as 50 more people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,169, with 503 active cases.

Dr Harmandeep Kaur, the Nodal Officer for Covid-19, said that the toddler had high fever and was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh four days ago. She added that they were yet to receive the report about whether the child was co-morbid or not. “We will get the report and then come to know about any co-morbidity. He was admitted four days ago with high fever,” she said, adding that they were tracing contacts of victim.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that 50 more positive cases were reported on Friday. He added that 24 cases were reported from Mohali, nine from Kharar, six from Kurali, three from Zirakpur, one each from Jhampur, Balongi, Majri, and Parch villages and two cases from Padiala village.

Replying to a question about community transmission, the Civil Surgeon said that the high number of cases is due to the extensive sampling and not due to community transmission. “As of now we can’t say it was due to community transmission. We have a good rate of contact tracing and sample collection,” he added.

When asked about the rate of positive cases out of the total sample collection, the Civil Surgeon said that they collect around 500 samples per day, but cannot comment on the average rate. “Sometimes, in vulnerable areas, we find lesser cases and from areas where there were no cases we find some cases. It is not easy to say the exact rate of positive cases from the total samples,” he explained. As many as 23 people also recovered from the disease. ENS

30 test +ve for Covid in P’kula, eight from ITBP

Panchkula: As many as 30 new Covid-19 cases surfaced in Panchkula on Friday, eight of whom tested positive from the ITBP Bhanu base.

The two paramilitary bases in Panchkula, CRPF and ITBP, had started reporting positive cases late June and had seen a halt following the intervention of district authorities. While CRPF Panchkula has not reported any new cases in the past week, ITBP within Thursday and Friday has reported 28 positive cases.

A continuous influx and outflow of its paramilitary forces from other bases is the reason for the spike in cases at the base. Meanwhile the district health authorities have already created a covid care centre inside the base itself which is being used to treat the cases. Other cases which tested positive on Friday include a family of five from Sector 21, three from Sector 25, three from Sector 10, two each from Mouli village and Pinjore and individual cases from sectors 12A, 15, 19, Maddhavala and Sector 2.

The district total reached 846 with an added 148 cases from ‘other districts.’ Almost 22,000 tests have been conducted by the district as of you with an added 400 results awaited.

The district currently has 346 active cases. ENS

