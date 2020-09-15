Chandigarh reports 254 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 43,866 samples were tested (File)

THE UT on Monday reported 254 new coronavirus cases and five deaths. The tally for Chandigarh is now 8,245 with 2,847 active cases and 95 deaths. While 212 tested positive by RT-PCR, 42 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of samples tested being 51,718.

Nineteen cases were reported from Mani Majra, 14 from Sector 45, 21 from Mauli Jagran and rest from across Chandigarh. As many as 130 people were discharged from various facilities.

The UT has so far reported a total of 95 deaths. On Monday, five deaths were reported. A 20-day-old baby, a case of MODS and sepsis, tested positive and passed away at GMCH-32 on September 13. A 57-year-old man from Sector 39, who had Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, passed away at PGIMER on September 14. A 69-year-old woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, a case of diabetes mellitus, passed away at GMSH-16 on September 14. A 77-year-old man from Sector 15, tested positive and died at Shalby Hospital, Mohali on September 11.

As per the latest available data, 6,778 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 34.1 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 34 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.1 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 43,866 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 4.8 per cent.

