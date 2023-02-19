scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Chandigarh reports 2 more Covid cases

In December, the surge in Covid 19 infections in China, believed to be caused by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron in the country, prompted precautionary measures across the country, including UT.

Government hospitals mandated RT-PCR test for patients with flu-like symptoms, patients admitted for surgery and those with co-morbidities. (Express Photo)
Chandigarh on Saturday reported two positive Covid cases. This month, one positive case was reported on February 3 and two were reported on January 18. The current active case tally is two.

“We have sensitised our staff to tell people to take precautions, come for testing in case of any symptoms, and also be prepared. Our RTPCR lab at GMSH 16 is fully functional, and when required, we will increase testing, and right now there is no cause for worry,” said Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH 16, and Joint Director Health UT.

