Chandigarh reports 2 deaths, 261 new cases

Chandigarh reported 261 new Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths on Sunday. The tally of cases in the UT stood at 5,763, with 2,250 active cases and 71 deaths. While 222 tested positive by RT-PCR, 39 positive cases were detected by rapid-antigen tests. At least 149 patients who were deemed recovered, were discharged from various facilities. As many as 35,288 people have been in the city so far.

The UT has so far reported a total of 71 deaths, including two reported on Sunday. Both the patients tested positive for the disease at GMCH-32, posthumously. The patients, a 58-year-old man, resident of Dhanas, a case of Type I diabetes mellitus, and a 50-year-old man, resident of Manimajra, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, had died in the hospital on September 5.

As per the latest data, 4,888 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 40.8 per cent, and for every 100 confirmed cases, 41 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent and for every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 29,930 samples have been tested. Average growth rate of the disease is 5.4 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.4 per cent every day.

8 deaths, 215 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali

Mohali: Mohali district recorded the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday, as eight people lost their lives.

The district has recorded a total of 107 Covid-related deaths so far. As many as 215 fresh cases were also reported, taking the district tally of cases to 4,882, with 2,257 active cases.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that a 57-year-old man from Nayagaon died at GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh. The man had co-morbidities, including hypertension. In another death in Nayagaon, a 65-year-old man died at GMCH in Patiala.

Two deaths were reported from Kharar, a 55-year-old woman died at PGIMER in Chandigarh and a 71-year-old resident of Kharar’s Sunny Enclave died at GMCH in Patiala.

A 64-year-old woman from Phase 2, a 60-year-old man from Kurai, a 45-year-old woman from Mubarikpur and a 41-year-old man from Mohali also died at GMCH in Patiala.

Dr Manjeet Singh further said that out of 215 cases reported on Sunday, 87 were reported from Mohali (Urban), 36 from Kharar, 33 from Gharuan, 42 from Dhakoli, 11 from Derabassi, and two each from Boothgarh, Banur and Kurali.

He further said that 96 Covid-19 patients were discharged from the hospital after they were deemed recovered. ENS

Panchkula district reports four deaths, youngest-ever casualty: 14-year-old

Panchkula: A 14-year-old boy became the youngest-ever casualty in Panchkula which reported four deaths and 195 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The 14-year-old was a resident of Kundi and was brought dead to the Panchkula civil hospital, said CMO Jasjeet Kaur. She added that the boy had complained of severe stomachache and was tested positive for the virus posthumously.

Three other deaths included a 56-year-old woman, who is a patient of diabetes and hypertension, from Nanakpur. Another 52-year-old woman with diabetes hailing from Nanakpur too passed away.

A 76-year-old patient suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a resident of MDC-5, was also among the persons who succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

With this, the death toll went up to 32 in Panchkula.

New cases crossed the 3,000-mark and settled at 3,078. This has been the steepest rise in cases wherein 1,000 cases have been reported within a week. The district had crossed 2,000-mark on August 30.

Of the 195 cases that tested positive on Sunday, a total of 137 hailed from the district. Cases were reported from Toda, Abheypur, Barwala, Buddanpur, Hangola, Kundi, Madanpur, MDC-5, MDC-6, Nankpur, Pinjore, Raipurrani, Rajjpur, Saketri, sectors10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 2, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Active cases also reached 1,274 while 1,772 people have been discharged in the district so far.

While 3,078 cases have been reported from the district, 908 have tested positive from other neighbouring districts in Panchkula’s sampling centres.

