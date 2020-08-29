Chandigarh reports 2 deaths, 160 new cases

The recovery ratio of the city is 56.6 per cent, which mean that for every 100 confirmed cases, 57 have recovered from the virus. (Representational)

The UT on Friday reported two deaths, and 160 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total tally of cases in Chandigarh to 3,725 with 1,572 active cases and 45 deaths. While 112 tested positive by RT-PCR, 48 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of patients tested being 28,337.

A 58- year-old male, resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh who was suffering from a liver disease with pancreatitis, tested positive on August 19 and passed away due to acute kidney injury, pneumonitis and refectory shock at PGIMER on August 28. An 84-year-old male, resident of Sector 22, Chandigarh, a known case of coronary artery disease with PTCA, hypertension, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, tested positive for the novel coronavirus and expired due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with cardio respiratory arrest at Mayo Hospital, Mohali, on August 27.

Among the new cases, 19 were reported from Mani Majra, while four were reported from the PGIMER campus. In Mauli Jagran 13 tested positive for coronavirus, with seven cases reported from Dhanas and rest from across Chandigarh.

As many as 130 people were discharged from various facilities of Chandigarh on Friday. Meanwhile, there are 171 positive patients in NHE, out of the total, 30 patients are in ICU.

As per the latest available data, 3,159 out of every 10-lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus.

The active ratio is 42.2 per cent, which implies that for every 100 confirmed cases, 42 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent.

For every 10-lakh people in Chandigarh 23,381 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 6 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 6 per cent every day.

The recovery ratio of the city is 56.6 per cent, which mean that for every 100 confirmed cases, 57 have recovered from the virus.

Panchkula reports 2 deaths, 77 new Covid-19 cases

Panchkula district on Friday recorded two Covid-related deaths, while 77 new Covid-19 cases also came to the fore.

A 77-year-old woman resident of Sector 10 and a 70-year-old man from Pinjore succumbed to the disease. No details regarding their comorbidities, the condition they were admitted in, and when and how they passed away were made available by the district or the health administration.

The rising number of Covid-related deaths in the district and the restrain in sharing information regarding the same has raised questions on the transparency in the administration.

Meanwhile, the case load in Covid-19 hotspots in rural areas have also been rising. As many as 15 cases were reported from Pinjore, 13 from Surajpur, 9 from Raipurrani and one each from Kot and Nanakpur.

Out of the 77 new cases, as many as 56 hail from Panchkula and seven from neighbouring districts. A total of 14 patients are yet to be traced by Panchkula authorities.

The tally of cases in Panchkula reached 1,979 on Friday, with an added 478 of other districts testing positive in Panchkula.

A total of 31,520 tests have been conducted by the district authorities till now. While 724 cases remain active, 1,238 patients have been cured and discharged. The district has recorded17 Covid deaths as yet.

Citing an increase in number of cases, Panchkula DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Friday issued orders mandating a complete ban on public gatherings and protests. The protest ground of Sector 5, has been also closed for any gathering till further orders.

The ban comes a day after the district witnessed a protest by Haryana’s ASHA workers in huge number. The workers had been protesting since August 7.

Protests were also observed in Panchkula on Friday by members of the Congress party against NEET-JEE exams and by construction workers of the city demanding the government to pay their allowances and dues. ENS

149 test positive in Mohali district, no deaths reported

Mohali: As many as 149 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Friday, taking the tally to 3,314, with 1,471 active cases.

The district did not report any Covid-related death on Friday. Meanwhile, 93 patients were deemed recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals. With the recovery of 93 patients, a total of 1,775 people have been cured in the district so far.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 63 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 35 from Kharar, 26 from Gharuan, 19 from Dhakoli, three from Derabassi, two from Banur and one from Kurali.

Mohali recorded a surge in the death toll this month, as 54 deaths were reported in the district till August 27. Till July 31, the district had recorded 14 deaths and 850 positive cases. “It is a big relief that no Covid-related death was reported in the district on Friday,” the DC added. ENS

