Chandigarh reports 2 deaths, 116 new cases

One hundred and sixteen new Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in the UT on Friday, taking the total tally of cases in Chandigarh to 2,631, with 1,170 active cases and 33 deaths. While 78 people tested positive by RT-PCR, 38 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of patients tested being 24,064. As many as 36 people were discharged from various facilities of Chandigarh on Friday.

A 67-year-old man, resident of Sector 45, and a known case of Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus, who was infected with Covid-19, passed away at GMCH- 32 on August 19. A 66-year-old woman, resident of Burail, suffering from gall bladder carcinoma and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus infected with the virus also passed away at GMCH- 32 on August 19.

Among the fresh cases, nine were reported from Sector 15, seven people tested positive from Ram Darbar and eight from Mani Majra. Other cases were from various sectors across Chandigarh.

As per the latest available data, 2,232 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 44.4 per cent, which mean that for every 100 confirmed cases, 44 are currently infected.

The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. Tests per million are 20,410.5, which implies that for every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 20,411 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 5.2 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.2 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 54.2 per cent, which mean that for every 100 confirmed cases, 54 have recovered from the virus.

Mohali records 147 new cases, 1 death

Mohali: Mohali district saw another surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases as 147 people tested positive on Friday, taking the total number to 2,417 with 1,116 active cases. One more death was reported, bringing the tally of fatalities to 46.

From August 1, the district has recorded 1,567 new cases and 32 deaths so far. Therefore, the administration has reserved more number of beds and also bought 30 new ventilators this month to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The spokesperson of the district administration said that a 40-year-old man from Mubarikpur died due to COVID-19 infection. He was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Patiala, and was co-morbid.

“The man was suffering from diabetes and was co-morbid,” the spokesperson added.

Out of the total 147 cases, 66 were reported from Mohali city, 13 from Zirakpur, eight from Lalru, 14 from Kurali, 19 from Kharar, three from Gharuan, 15 from Dhakoli and nine from Derabassi.

In the last two days, the district had recorded 269 cases of coronavirus and four deaths which was the highest in 48 hours so far. The district health department attributed the high number of cases to testing which was increased in the last one month. ENS

53 new cases reported in Panchkula

Panchkula: A total of 53 new Covid-19 cases, including 43 from Panchkula and six from other districts were reported on Friday.

As many as four people were still being traced by the district officials at the time of release of the bulletin.

From the 43 cases, eight belong to Pinjore, while seven were reported from old Panchkula. Four cases were reported from Barwala, three from Morni and four from Kalka. As cases grow, Kalka and Pinjore have emerged as hotspots. Other persons who tested positive include two each from sectors 6 and 15, six from Sector 20 and one each from sectors 21, 17, 8, 12A,10 and 17.

Cases who tested positive from outside Panchkula include three from Chandigarh, two from Mohali and one from Yamunanagar. Panchkula currently has 495 active cases and has sampled 27,772 persons as yet. Of these, results of 560 are pending. ENS

