Chandigarh reports 129 cases, two deaths

THE city reported 129 new cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 90,610. There were two deaths as well which increased the toll to 1,137.

On Saturday, the total number of active cases was 1,907 and the positivity rate was 3.07 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 4,196 and total recoveries were 319. The total number of vaccinations was 1,998.

Covid deaths

– A 62-year-old Covid positive male resident of Manimajra, a case of renal disease, expired at GMCH-32. He was not vaccinated for Covid.

– A 95-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 7, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and subdural hemorrhage, passed away at PGI. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

Hospitalisation

– In PGI, out of 380 Covid beds with oxygen, 94 are occupied, and out of the 70 Covid ventilator beds, 26 are occupied.

– In GMCH-32, out of 165 Covid beds with oxygen, 25 are occupied, and out of 63 Covid ventilator beds, six are occupied.

– In GMSH-16, out of 230 Covid beds with oxygen, 29 are occupied and out of 20 Covid-19

ventilator beds, three are occupied.

Mohali: Two deaths, 138 positive cases

Two more deaths were reported in the district due to Covid-19, taking the number of fatalities to 1,133. As many as 138 positive cases were also reported, taking the total number of cases to 91,311. Currently, 1,981 are active here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 67 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 23 from Dhakoli, 17 from Kharar, 15 from Derabassi, five from Lalru, three from Boothgarh, two each from Kurali and Banur.

As many as 599 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation/hospitals. A total of 8,034 people were vaccinated while 1699 samples were collected.