Chandigarh reports 1,149 new cases, three deaths

THE city reported 1,149 new cases and three deaths on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 84,884 and the toll to 1,100.

The total number of active cases was 8,614. The positivity rate on Saturday was 20.10 per cent. The highest number of cases, 97, were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 5,717 and total recoveries were 1,792. The total number of vaccinations on Saturday was 449.

Covid deaths: A 65-year-old Covid positive woman, resident of Sector 26, a case of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, expired at PGI. She was fully vaccinated for Covid. A 54-year-old man, resident of Sector 43, was brought dead to GMSH-16. He was a chronic alcoholic. He tested positive for COVID and was fully vaccinated for Covid. A 67-year-old Covid positive resident of Sector 19, a case of bronchopneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, passed away at GMSH-16. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

Hospitalisation: In PGI, out of 380 oxygen beds, 148 are occupied and 26 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 oxygen beds, 66 are occupied and out of 63 ventilator beds, five are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 oxygen beds, 79 are occupied and out of 20 ventilator beds, three are occupied.

Mohali: 4 deaths, 1245 cases

Four more deaths were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,105. As many as 1,245 positive cases were reported, increasing the number of cases to 86,570 with 8,858 active cases. Health officials said 4,471 samples were collected and the district had recorded a positivity rate of 27.85 per cent.

Covid vaccination facility at home for special categories

The UT health department has clarified that the Covid vaccination facility at home is being provided to elderly people who are unable to visit the vaccination centre due to their advanced age and bedridden persons with disabilities/diseases who are unable to visit the vaccination centre.

A request for Covid vaccination at home can be registered at helpline number 1075 and the request will be assessed before sending the mobile vaccination team to the houses. The department has clarified that Covid vaccination at home is not being done for other adults and children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. All those eligible for Covid vaccination can visit the nearby Covid vaccination centre.