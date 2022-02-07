Chandigarh reports 105 new cases, two deaths

The city reported 105 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking the total tally in the UT to 90,715.

Currently, 1,571 cases are active while the death toll has increased to 1139. The positivity rate was 2.92 per cent.

A total of 3,592 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours while 1,557 people were administered the vaccine. As many as 439 people recovered from the infection.

COVID DEATHS

A 77-year-old woman resident of Sector 49 was brought dead at GMSH-16. She was tested and reported Covid positive. She had case hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and heart disease. She was not vaccinated for Covid-19. A 91-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 40, a case of heart disease and severe acute respiratory infections expired at GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

HOSPITALISATION

In PGI, 94 of 380 Covid beds with oxygen and 23 of 70 Covid ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, 20 of 165 Covid beds with oxygen and four of 63 Covid ventilator beds are occupied. In GMSH-16, 28 of 230 Covid beds with oxygen and three of 20 Covid ventilator beds are occupied.