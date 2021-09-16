Chandigarh reported 18% fall in cases registered last year, shows NCRB data

AT LEAST 18 per cent decrease was reported in the overall registration of cases in Chandigarh, including those under the Indian Penal of Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL), in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to the National

Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)-2020 report released Wednesday.

Nine per cent decrease was reported in the cases registered under IPS sections and 61 per cent decrease was reported in the registration of SLL cases.

The SLL includes the cases under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act. The NCRB concluded that 66.9 per cent cases under the IPC, SLL were chargesheeted in the courts by the UT Police in 2020.

Although a marginal decrease was reported in murder cases, the big difference was made in the registration of rape cases, which witnessed 45 per cent decrease in 2020 as compared to 2019. In 2019, 114 cases of rape were registered while 63 cases were registered in 2020. When it comes to abduction and kidnapping of women/girls, 32 per cent fall was reported in 2020 as compared to 2019.

As many as 129 cases for kindapping/abduction of women/girls were reported in 2019. A total of 89 cases were reported in 2020.

As regards crimes committed by juveniles, a total of 50 cases were registered in 2020 while the number was more than double, with a total of 117 cases registered in 2019.

Senior police officers attributed the declining number of cases to lockdown restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic almost throughout 2020. There was a strict lockdown in Chandigarh between March and July 2020. The restrictions were withdrawn in a phased manner.

Interestingly, the city has witnessed a sudden increase in the number of cases of disobedience to order promulgated by the public servant registered under Section 188 of the IPC.

At least 771 cases against people were registered for violating various orders, especially related to COVID-19 guidelines, appropriate behaviour.

A police officer said, “A total of 771 cases were registered under Section 188 along with various sections of Disaster Management Act throughout the year. Most cases, challans against the booked/arrested persons were sent to the courts.”

As for burglaries, 78 cases were registered in 2020 and the number of burglaries were 125 in 2019.

A total of 908 thefts were reported in 2019 and 614 thefts were reported in 2020. Regarding vehicle thefts, 616 cases were reported in 2019 and 418 cases were reported in 2020.

In connection with NDPS Act cases, 226 seizures/cases were registered in 2019 and the number of seizures/cases was 134 in 20202. A marginal difference was reported in cases of cheating and forgery.

A total of 148 cases of cheating/forgery were registered in 2019 and 147 cases were registered in 2020.