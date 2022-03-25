Chandigarh invites panel to replace two officers who overstayed deputation

Chandigarh administration invited a panel of officers from the Punjab government to replace Rakesh Popli and Tejdeep Saini, two PCS officers who have been overstaying in the city on deputation.

Both the officers have their extended deputation ending in June this year. A senior officer of the Chandigarh administration said, “ Four new PCS officers are already joining us. We have invited a panel for other two officers also.”

Rakesh Popli, who had joined in 2016 in Chandigarh from Punjab, and Tejdeep Singh Saini, who had joined in 2017, have also been on deputation since then. While Popli is serving as Director Hospitality now, Tejdeep is holding the charge of SDM Central and Director Sports.

It has been almost six years that Popli too is with Chandigarh on deputation. In August 2016, the administration appointed Popli as the Excise and Taxation Commissioner. Since then, he has remained the Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner and has been given charge as the Chief General Manager, CITCO, in between. Last year, when the new UT Adviser came, Popli’s department was changed. At present, he is Secretary (Housing Board) and Director (Hospitality).

Four PCS officers going back to Punjab

The Punjab government has already posted four new officers on deputation to Chandigarh after the Punjab government called back its four officers who overstayed in Chandigarh on deputation.

The new officers will be joining in place of Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Navjot Kaur, Jagjit Singh and Kuljit Pal Singh Mahi. While Brar was holding the charge of Chief General Manager CITCO, Navjot Kaur was Director Social Welfare Department, Jagjit Singh was Director Higher Education and Mahi was holding charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner earlier. Brar and Navjot joined Chandigarh in 2015, Jagjit had joined in 2017 and Mahi had joined in 2016. All of them had been overstaying in Chandigarh with repeated extensions.