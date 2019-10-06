Chandigarh: Repair work left halfway, bumpy ride for commuters on Sec 22 road

It was in July that recarpeting of the road in front of Kiran cinema in Sector 22 was started. After three months, one of the busiest roads of Sector 22, that sees hundreds of commuters every day, lies incomplete and scarified.

Even as few seconds of commute on this road can easily deteriorate anyone’s health and affect the vehicles, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation chose first to repair the stretch in Sector 24, which is used by the VIPs.

The civic officials, later, cited monsoon as the reason for the not completing out the repair works. In bits and pieces, they recarpeted one side of the road in the monsoon itself even when it was not recommended by former engineers. The other side of the road was scarified completely and left midway.

Local BJP Councillor Ravi Kant Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline that he has received several requests from the residents and the shopkeepers to get the work completed but “everything falls on engineering officials’ deaf ears”.

“Moreover there was no need to scarify this road also. It was perfectly fine. They scarified it two three times and left it as it is,” Sharma said adding that the engineering wing officials keep making excuses for delaying the work.

Sanjay Arora, Superintendent Engineer, Building and Roads (B&R) wing of the Municipal Corporation, said that they will get the road repaired soon. “Infact, due to monsoon, it was left like this. We will get it repaired soon,” he said.

The worst affected are the visitors to the Sector 22 market, one of the busiest markets of the city.

Rajnish Sinha, a local resident said, “I have to take this road daily to go to my house. And I have a spine problem and the jerks have added to my pain.”

Sinha added that his vehicle’s suspension also got affected after using this road.

Chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, said that these officials are repairing first those road stretches which are taken by the VIPs.

“In the first place, they say they don’t have funds. And now using whatever little funds they have got from the administration, they are repairing roads which are taken by VIPs like the one in Sector 24,” he said.