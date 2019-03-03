Chandigarh: Repair of water pipeline at rotary causes traffic chaos near PGI, PU

Written by Piyush Sarna

The Sector 11-15 rotary has been a concern for general public for past 6 months. This main roundabout, which leads to prominent sites in Chandigarh like PGIMER, GMSH-16, PEC University and Punjab University, was broken down due to repair and maintenance work of main water pipe of the city that lay under it.

Kuldip Singh , an ambulance driver, said, “We have been facing this problem for past 6 months. The worsened condition of the road leads to slow traffic and traffic jams. Many times, we have to change our route because of traffic jam. This creates a problem for patients.” Private vehicles, such as four-wheelers or two-wheelers, experience a bumpy ride over this badly rutted road.

A student at Panjab University (PU) said, “The huge traffic on this round about is adding to the problem. During peak hours, it becomes very difficult to travel via this route as it causes a delay of nearly 15 minutes.”

Due to the bad condition of the road here, traffic jams have become a usual feature, thus, causing problems, especially for ambulances. There is a parking spot for CTU buses in front of PGIMER. Due to this, unfortunately, the buses have to cross this roundabout to reach the parking spot.

Ombir Singh , a CTU driver, said, “Every 2 days there is a jam at this roundabout till gate number 1 of Panjab University. We need to complete our daily routes within a time period but a lot of time is wasted due to this issue.”

Stagnant water also stands at the roundabout due to water leakage caused by the broken pipeline. Harish Saini , Executive Engineer, MC told the media, “ The pipes are approximately 30-35 years old. Due to heavy traffic load, pipes tend to break down. The repair will take at least one more month.” Harish Saini said.