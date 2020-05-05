Chandigarh reopens after 41 days of curfew

UT workers on a CTU bus during the supply of essential goods at Sector 30 in Chandigarh. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) UT workers on a CTU bus during the supply of essential goods at Sector 30 in Chandigarh. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

As Chandigarh resumed life as usual after 41 days, most of the industries remained shut because of shortage of labour. Most of the shops that were open were also functioning with the help of family members. The UT administration had exempted the industries from odd even rule on Monday and decided to set up entry points at the industrial areas for the medical screening.

Several industrialists remarked that either the workers are in queue outside the liquor vends or in the queue where cooked food is served. President of Chandigarh Industries Association, MPS Chawla said that not even 10 per cent of industries could function because eof the shortage of labour. “The government should do something to bring back workers. Further, they should not provide cooked food to them, as it reduces the incentive to go to work,” said MPS Chawla.

Finance Secretary AK Sinha said that he has been coordinating with industry and trade associations regarding the relaxations provided in the recent orders issued by the administration. “Their problems are being solved. All persons entering the industrial estate will be sanitised,” Sinha said.

The Industrialists were also in a fix about whether the workers need to stay within the premises. Another issue faced by the industrialists were the sealed borders of Mohali district, from where most of the workers come. However, the Mohali administration said on Monday evening that those working in Chandigarh or Panchkula may apply for passes.

Labour shortage at markets as well

Most of the shopowners faced difficulty as their staff had returned to their native place due to lockdown. Many shops were being managed by family members.

A market with only even numbers

In sector 22, an entire lane in the market consists of shops with only even numbers and those behind them are odd numbers. Despite being vulnerable to flouting social distancing norms, all the shops in the lane remained open.

Important to provide relaxations: Badnore

Administrator VP Singh Badnore said that after 41 days of lockdown, it was necessary to ease the restrictions for bringing the economy on track and for also giving relief to daily wage earners.

Containment zone at Bapu Dham Colony expanded

The administration decided to expand the containment zone in Bapu Dham Colony to do intensive screening of more number of people and also restrict their movement. The administrator directed senior officers to focus on Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 30-B and other containment zones. He also instructed the Director Health Services to start a special drive for screening and testing of prospective cases in the area.

Timings revised for UT offices

The administrator announced special office timings for UT offices. Badnore said that the UT offices will function from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm to reduce the traffic.

3,905 people sent to their native states

As many as 3,905 persons, including 2,666 natives of Uttarakhand and 1,239 belonging to Himachal Pradesh sent to their native states on Monday.

Vendors to be shifted to ISBT

The administration decided to shift vegetables and fruit vendors from the grain market in Sector 26 to ISBT, Sector 17.

